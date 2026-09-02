Another Concerning Story Emerges From ‘Yellowstone’ Set

Could a honky tonk beatdown be just around the corner? Alleged past conflicts on Yellowstone are reportedly spilling over into the popular new sequel series, Dutton Ranch.

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Indeed, franchise mastermind Taylor Sheridan is reportedly butting heads with the spinoff’s star (and Yellowstone fan-favorite) Cole Hauser, who plays ranch hand and bona fide badass Rip Wheeler.

It seems Sheridan, 56, and Hauser, 51, nearly had a middle-aged throwdown on set, according to The Daily Mail. The outlet alleges that Hauser is frustrated that the former Sons of Anarchy actor turned writer-director-producer is rarely on the North Texas set where the Yellowstone sequel series is shot.

“Cole has had beef with Taylor for a while,” an alleged insider told The Daily Mail. It seems the two have contrasting personalities.

‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Paramount+)

“Taylor can be a harsh Texas guy. He is super straightforward and thinks fast, so he can come off as brutal, but he is just on top of his game and he is brilliant. Cole is more casual, more surfer dude,” the source added.

However, Yellowstone fans know Hauser and Sheridan didn’t exactly get off on the right boot in the first place.

The Daily Mail, citing a 2022 Men’s Journal interview, claims that Hauser himself admitted that he and Sheridan nearly came to blows the second time they met.

However, according to the outlet’s source, the Hollywood cowboys became wannabe pugilists on the set of Yellowstone.

“When they were filming Yellowstone, they almost got into a fist fight,” the insider claimed. “They butted heads big time because they are so different. But then they were OK in the end; the dust-up was short-lived.”

Surely there were plenty of beleaguered crew members there to break up the potential “dust-up” before it even started.

The Yellowstone Personalities Went to Court… Over Coffee

Meanwhile, the pampered stars’ problems with each other didn’t stop at that. Their 1st world problems feud played out in court… over their respective coffee brands.

In 2023, Sheridan, who boasts the coffee company Bosque Ranch, sued Hauser over the actor’s coffee brand Free Rein, being too close in theme to his own. According to The Daily Mail, the “suit alleged trademark infringement, unfair competition, and false advertising.”

The duo reportedly settled out of court privately in 2024.

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly attend the ‘Dutton Ranch’ Berlin Special Screening at Delphi Filmpalast on May 7, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage)

That said, anger is still allegedly brewing alongside their respective coffee brands (hey, who can’t relate to these salt-of-the-earth problems?).

“Cole is a super nice dude from Santa Barbara, and Taylor is a very harsh but brilliant cowboy from Texas,” the very talkative source told The Daily Mail. ‘It’s classic California versus Texas. Cole is more like a relaxed dude, and Taylor is more like ‘do your work and be grateful.’ It’s oil and water.”

Hauser allegedly further poked the bear with recent remarks about Sheridan’s absence on the set of the Yellowstone spinoff.

“It certainly was a challenge,” Hauser told Page Six earlier this summer. “It was about putting my head down and working my ass off with what I had around me.”

“Whether Cole knew it or not, he was sounding an alarm that told the world that there were problems on Dutton Ranch, and that was not appreciated,” the extremely candid insider shared with The Daily Mail.

While Hauser might be coming off as something of a prima donna, another source told the outlet that the issues might lie with Sheridan.

“No actor really gets along with Taylor that well except for Billy Bob Thornton. They put up with him because his shows are so good,” the insider alleged.

Hopefully, all of these problems between the two creatives are ironed out soon. Dutton Ranch was renewed for a second season, with it expected to drop sometime in 2027.



