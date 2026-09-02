NBC Personality Arrested on Multiple Charges

Country music personality and former contestant on NBC’s The Voice, Josh Sanders, was reportedly arrested over the weekend.

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The 38-year-old was arrested on Saturday and detained at Cabarrus County Jail in North Carolina, TMZ reports. The outlet added that the warrant for Sanders’s arrest was issued over traffic-related violations and a charge alleging he obstructed a police officer.

Sanders rose to fame on the NBC singing competition show back in 2024, coming in second place that season.

According to TMZ, the arrest comes amid the singer being “embroiled in a contentious custody battle.” Sanders and his estranged wife, Kendra, who share three children, reportedly split early this year. Kendra alleges Sanders, who wants full custody of their kids, is an alcoholic who has driven with his children in his vehicle while under the influence.

She also alleges he’s become violent in front of their children and has let his drinking sideline his budding singing career.

Meanwhile, Sanders had denied the allegations, shooting back that Kendra is trying to wedge a gap between him and his kids.

Just back in October, Sanders was singing his wife’s praises.

“Y’all help me wish this beautiful lady of mine a Happy Birthday today!” he wrote back on Oct. 25 2025 alongside several sweet snapshots. “Though she is out of town for work we still miss her. [We] can’t wait to celebrate her when she gets back!”

“Kendra, the girls and I are so blessed to have you!” he gushed at the time. “We love you so much and can’t wait til you get back so we can love on you. But until then, I pray your day is even more wonderful than you are! Happy Birthday, sweetheart.”