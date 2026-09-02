concerning-update-on-jaime-pressly

My Name Is Earl actress Jaime Pressly was reportedly kicked out of a California hotel last week before an upcoming convention appearance.

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The 49-year-old Poison Ivy: The New Seduction star got the boot from the Signia by Hilton San Jose on Aug. 27 before her scheduled appearance at GalaxyCon, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that hotel guests complained that Pressly was acting like a pest in the lobby, cursing while talking loudly on the phone. Alleged witnesses told TMZ that the actress seemed to be under the influence, bellowing things like “Mommy loves you” and “You are the best husband I have ever divorced, and you are good to our kids.”

Pressly’s only husband to date is entertainment lawyer Simran Singh. They married in 2009 and divorced in 2011, but share two children. Meanwhile, she has a third child from another relationship.

The witnesses claim that after security confronted her after complaints, Pressly simply held up a finger and kept her allegedly booming conversation going.

Jaime Pressly speaks on stage during the 2026 FAN EXPO at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on January 09, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Reportedly, Pressly eventually relented and ended her call. However, she then allegedly confronted another hotel guest, touching her arm while griping about the security.

Hotel Security Allegedly Told Jaime Pressly ‘We’re Done’

Allegedly, Pressly then received yet another call and proceeded to begin another loud conversation. According to TMZ, that’s when security told the Joe Dirt actress, “We’re done.”

However, this allegedly led Pressly to simply step outside for a cigarette for a few minutes. She then reportedly reentered the hotel holding the hand of a valet driver before plopping down at the hotel’s bar for another drink.

🚨 Jaime Pressly kicked out of California hotel after alleged disturbance: report



— via Page Six pic.twitter.com/6VmOD3jwkE — TeaLeakedNow (@TeaLeakedNow) August 31, 2026

Witnesses claim that after that, security finally escorted Pressly away from the bar. She eventually left the hotel of her own accord, according to TMZ.

The actress, who recently started doing OnlyFans, later canceled her GalaxyCon appearance.

“Given our privacy obligations, we are unable to provide any information,” the hotel told TMZ.