‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Talks Newfound Fame in First Interview

When “Hawk Tuah Girl” speaks, the world listens, and that’s just what happened when she sat down for her first official interview.

Of course, “Hawk Tuah Girl,” whose real name is Hailey Welch, catapulted to the top level of fame after footage of her joking about her oral sex game went viral. Many rumors circulated on the internet about the rising star.

Now Welch is setting the record as straight as spit shooting from her lips.

During an interview on the Plan Bri Uncut podcast with Barstool Sports’ Brianna Lapaglia on Monday, Hawk Tuah addressed and clarified several rumors.

“I could talk to a brick wall if you really let me,” Hawk Tuah claimed in her first interview. (Image via YouTube / Plan Bri Uncut)

At 21, she isn’t a teacher, and her father is as far from being a preacher as one can get. She mentioned that she works at a spring factory in her small hometown in Tennessee. While preparing for her 2 a.m. graveyard shift, she noticed a video of herself going viral.

She mentioned she ditched her social media accounts well before the viral video where she proudly revealed her secret to spicing things up: a lot of spit on her partner’s privates.

However, she admitted she was shocked when she discovered her sudden internet fame. Now, she’s attempting to spin her saliva-spinning catchphrase into stacks of cash.

Hawk Tuah Girl Reveals She Already Has a Management Team

Proving education and hard work are often pointless, Hawk Tuah Girl asserts that she has sold tens of thousands of dollars worth of branded merchandise. She now boasts a full management team and a dedicated video crew documenting her every move.

Last Saturday, Welch managed to join Country star Zach Bryan on stage in Nashville to belt out the encore tune, “Revival”. In the interview, Hawk Tuah Girl revealed Zach’s girlfriend, Lapaglia (the host of the podcast), hauled her up from the crowd for the appearance.

Welch recalled the “next thing I know there’s a microphone in my face.”

Welch recently joined Zach Bryan on stage. (Image via TikTok/ @greatamericanbarscene)

Meanwhile, Welch credits her outgoing personality to her instant fame. “I could talk to a brick wall if you really let me,” she quipped at one point.

Indeed, fans of Hawk Tuah Girl should take note: besides the new interview, she also teased an upcoming album. “Bout to drop my debut album,” she wrote on Instagram Monday night alongside an image of her in the studio.

It seems a star has been born… and is here to stay.

Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.