‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl Parties in Nashville With Shaq, Spits on His Mic

In a moment even Sigmund Freud would eye-roll, the internet’s reigning queen, Hawk Tuah Girl, spit on Shaq’s microphone.

The former NBA player and the 21-year-old who went viral for joking about her oral sex skills were seen hanging out behind the DJ booth at Jon Bon Jovi’s new restaurant and rooftop bar, JBJ’s Nashville, on Sunday night.

O’Neal, 52, performing under his stage name DJ Diesel, was spinning tracks while Hailey Welch, much better known as Hawk Tuah, danced alongside him, according to fan footage shared on TikTok.

The magic moment in which Hawk Tauh Girl baptized Shaq’s mic with her her famous saliva. (Image via TikTok / @Redneck_Revival)

Of course, a Hawk Tuah Girl appearance isn’t complete without her single signature move. Like a scene out of Idiocracy, Welch belted out a resounding “Hawk Tuah,” giving Shaq’s microphone a spit shine.

The crowd roared with approval, signaling that this is how society dies, with roaring applause for a one-note joke about oral sex that has been run into the ground endlessly for days.

Shaq and ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Both Shared Their Adventures Together on Social Media

Meanwhile, both Welch and Shaq shared meeting each other on their social media. “Guess who I found in Nashville,” O’Neal wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photo with Welch. Hawk Tuah Girl shared the same image as well as another snapshot alongside Shaq on her Instagram.

Hawk Tuah Girl and Shaq no doubt shared a deep conversation at Jon Bon Jovi’s new restaurant, JBJ’s Nashville. (Image via Instagram / Hailey Welch)

Of course, the comments under both O’Neil and Welch’s social media posts are filled with fans spinning gold. Many denizens of X noted Shaq’s mischievous eyes and grin while interacting with Welch.

“Lmao big man be having those Christmas morning eyes when you see all your presents!” one fan wrote. “He a straight menace making that face,’ another fan quipped. “Yup, that’s the ‘It’s been spat on face,'” a third not at all unhinged fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, other fans simply wanted to praise Welch for bringing the country together in troubling times. “Bringing smiles, and saving marriages all across America 🇺🇸 ,” one Instagram user wrote under her post. “I hope she cashes in big time while this 5 min fad is in!! Seriously, take it while you can,” a second fan urged.

It seems all but certain Hawk Tuah Girl will turn back up somewhere high profile for the upcoming 4th of July holiday to christen our great country with her famous skills… stay tuned.