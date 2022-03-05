Royal ‘Expert’ Claims Prince Harry Won’t Attend Queen’s Jubilee this Summer

Prince Harry is very selective when it comes to his trips back to the United Kingdom. At one point, it looked like he and Meghan Markle would soon return to his native soil for the Invictus Games and Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee. A recent report says he will do no such thing. Here’s what we know.

‘The Ultimate Test’

According to Closer, Harry is soon going to have a difficult decision to make. Meghan Markle is “a lost cause,” a royal biographer says, and she “has no intention whatsoever to return to the UK.” Harry needs to decide between visiting his sick grandmother or embracing his life in LA. The source says, “He insists he adores his grandmother, so will he come back to support her at Prince Philip’s memorial service, and will he come back to support her and celebrate her reign in the Platinum Jubilee? These are milestone moments and, sadly, time is running out.”

Should Harry stay in Los Angeles, his loyalty will be clearer than ever before. The biographer makes his bold prediction: “I personally think he won’t come back this year. I think the notion that he’s worried about his own security and needs the Met Police is an excuse, and that, sadly, we won’t see him or Meghan back in the UK anytime soon.”

Harry won’t come back alone because he won’t want to face his family after his memoir is released. The source expects the memoir to “have a lot of casualties and cause a lot of hurt.” It has to; otherwise, Harry can’t justify the money he’s making from Penguin Random House.

Hate, Hate, And More Hate

Harry’s already a multimillionaire, so he doesn’t need to write books for scratch. These criticisms of Harry are the same that we’ve seen time and time again. They paint a picture that Harry is being controlled by Markle, who has no legitimate concern for the security of their family. Just look at what happened to Princess Diana, and you can see why safety would be important to the pair. Only Harry and Markle know the truth of what their future holds.

This story from Closer oozes with a bias toward Elizabeth. Much of it attacks Harry for not coming to support Elizabeth amid her battle with COVID-19 as if he’s still a senior member of the royal family. It also attacks him for not publicly wishing Elizabeth a proper recovery, but Prince William didn’t do that either. It’s just a hatchet job.

They’ll Be Back Eventually

Will Harry ever come home again? Yes, definitely. He and Markle would have been back by now if not for COVID-19. However, visiting the United Kingdom is not something they’re going to do for every royal occasion. Harry already chose to split for the United States with his wife and children, so there’s no new ultimate decision left to be made. Only time will tell if Harry visits his family for the platinum jubilee or not.

