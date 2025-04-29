‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint Reveals Birth of ‘Secret Child’

Aparecium! Rupert Grint and his longtime partner, actress Georgia Groome, have quietly celebrated the arrival of their second child.

The Harry Potter star, best known as the charmingly clumsy Ron Weasley, cast a new kind of spell on April 28th, announcing the magical baby news on Instagram.

“Secret Child Slightly Revealed,” the 36-year-old wrote alongside a snapshot of their new bundle of joy, whose face was partially obfuscated in the pic. “Introducing Goldie G. Grint. ï¸ A 10/10 baby (so far),” the Knock at the Cabin star added. He also gave a wand tip to Dr. Alex Digesu, who helped deliver baby Goldie and her older sister, Wednesday.

Of course, fans went gaga over the fruit of Grint’s loins. Even though Grint hsn’t starred in a Harry Potter film since 2011, their comments were somewhat… predictable.

“ANOTHER WEASLEY!” a top comment read the adorable Instagram post. “Red hair and a hand-me-down robe? You must be a Weasley,” another stuck-in-the-past fan added. “Ahh, another Weasley! I know just what to do with you, Gryffindor!”

C’mon, he just starred in Apple TV’s Servant. It centered around a creepy baby doll and everything! Try harder, Grint acolytes.

The Doctor Who Helped Deliver Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome’s New Baby Chimes In: ‘Wonderful Couple’

Meanwhile, the doctor who helped bring little Goldie into the world also weighed in.

“Dear Rupert and Giorgia,” he began in the comments. “Delivering Goldie and Wednesday has been a privilege for me. You are such a wonderful couple and a beautiful family. Being your obstetrician and looking after Georgia during both pregnancies has been an enjoyable and unforgettable journey. Impossible to forget you all! Congratulations and a big hug. From the bottom of my heart.”

It’s no surprise that Grint and Groome chose to keep the pregnancy private, given their deeply guarded approach to personal matters. The couple, who have reportedly been together since 2011, managed to keep their relationship under the radar for seven years, only revealing it to fans in 2018, per Glamour.

Perhaps hinting at how great of a mom she is, Groome doesn’t even have social media.