‘Harry Potter’ Star Enjoys a Day At Cedar Point

Harry Potter franchise icon Daniel Radcliffe was spotted at Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio, last week.

Cedar Point guest Jason VanHeirseele told the Akron Beacon Journal that he saw the Harry Potter star while he was on the Peanuts Camp Bus at Camp Snoopy on Jul. 29.

“He was a pleasure to meet,” VanHeirseele shared. “He has that distinct British voice and pleasant demeanor. Our kids were on the same Snoopy ride together.”

VanHeirseele was even able to get a selfie with Radcliffe before enjoying the rest of the day at America’s Roller Coaster Coast. He posted the snap on Facebook.

The post has garnered over 50,000 likes so far. “The social media response has been overwhelming with positive responses,” VanHeirseele said. “When you have a loyal Harry Potter fan base that collides with a strong Cedar Point base… it makes for good energy.”

The Cedar Point Guest Said He Saw the ‘Harry Potter’ Star the Day Before Taking the Selfie

Meanwhile, VanHeirseele told local media outlet 3News that he had seen the Harry Potter star the day before his encounter at Camp Snoopy.

“I had actually seen him the day before, but just didn’t put two and two together and kind of dismissed it,” he said. “But then I saw him up close and personal. He had his glasses, I could see his blue eyes, I heard his very distinctive British accent.”

VanHeirseele also shared where he first interacted with the Harry Potter star at Cedar Point. “It was my son and I in the front seat,” he said while talking about the Camp Snoopy ride. “Behind me was Daniel Radcliffe’s longtime girlfriend [Erin Drake] and their child. His girlfriend and his child were in the back. He was by the gate.”

When asked if he could take a picture for social media, VenHeirseele said the Harry Potter star was “very gracious and allowed a photo as long as I snapped it quickly.”

The Cedar Point guest noted Radcliffe was a “nice dude.”

Meanwhile, Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark told 3News that the park was unaware of the Harry Potter star’s visit.