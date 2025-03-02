Harrison Ford Falls Ill, Drops out of Oscars Ceremony

National treasure Harrison Ford, who was scheduled to present at the 2025 Oscars this weekend, has had to withdraw due to illness.

The 82-year-old Oscar nominee and Indiana Jones legend has come down with a case of the shingles, according to Entertainment Weekly. He is reportedly “doing okay and is resting” following the diagnosis, which he received Friday.

Shingles is a painful rash caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After recovering from chickenpox, the virus stays inactive in the body and can reactivate later as shingles. About one in three Americans will get shingles at some point, and it can lead to serious complications like long-term nerve pain or vision loss.

According to the CDC, vaccination is the best way to prevent the disease. It’s not clear if the Captain America: Brave New World star was vaccinated.

Harrison Ford Went a Different Type of Viral at an Awards Show Last Weekend

Meanwhile, Ford stole the spotlight at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last weekend with a surprisingly relatable moment—snacking on a cracker while seated alongside his Shrinking co-stars.

The audience erupted in laughter as Jessica Williams spoke about her career during the “I am an Actor” segment—completely upstaged by Ford casually chewing behind her left shoulder, blissfully unaware he was stealing the spotlight.

Harrison Ford eating during the intro of the SAG Awards before realizing he was on-camera.



See the full winners list: https://t.co/1H9Qsgq4hw pic.twitter.com/zcOtoDZA2i — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 24, 2025

As the audience erupted in laughter, Williams quipped, “I told him to turn away! Don’t look!” before seamlessly returning to her speech about her career. Ford ducked out of the frame for the rest of her remarks. However, he returned with a laugh and warmly embraced her as she proudly said, “I am an actor!”

In 1986, Ford earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Witness. He lost out to William Hurt for his performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Coincidentally, Ford would take over the role of MCU role of Thaddeus Ross from Hurt after his passing.

Of course, a deep bench of stars is still slated to present at the 97th Academy Awards despite Ford having to drop out. They include Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Zoe Saldaña, Miley Cyrus and more.

Conan O’Brien will host this year’s Academy Awards, set to air on March 4 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. Movie enthusiasts can catch the ceremony live on ABC or, for the first time ever, stream it on Hulu.