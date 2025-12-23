Hard Rock Group Breaks up: ‘Mutually Agreed to Bring the Band to a Close’

A rock band that began during the pandemic has decided to split up to begin a new chapter.

I don’t know what’s in the air, but another small band has decided to end things. Whether this is a sign of the economic times or if there’s a huge shift in the music scene, it’s hard to tell. But Dark Remedy, the indie rock band, has decided to “mutually” close the band.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the band revealed the news. “After deep discussion and a great deal of reflection, the members of Dark Remedy have mutually agreed to bring the band to a close,” they wrote. The band is “incredibly proud” of what they made together, and Dark Remedy has been a “defining part” of their lives.

“We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us through this journey,” they continued. “Thank you for riding with us.”

The band explained that each member wants to move forward to new opportunities and creative or personal paths.

Dark Remedy was founded by Cary Parsons in 2019, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The band, with 17,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, described themselves as a “powerhouse in the world of melodic hard rock.” Despite having an “arena ready” sound, the band has been dissolved before they got the opportunity.

Rock Band Founder Shares His Gratitude To His Fans

Cary Parsons wanted to make a special statement “from [his] heart.”

“For the past six years this band has been my world,” he wrote. “Making the decision to shut it down is one of the hardest choices I’ve ever made, but it’s what I need right now.”

He especially thanked his fans, as they’re the reason “any of this mattered.”

“I can never thank you enough for giving life to this dream.”

“This isn’t goodbye forever… just the end of a chapter,” he concluded.

Fans piled into the comments to share their upset. Many had only recently discovered the band, only for it to be ending. Most wish the band members well with their journeys, however.