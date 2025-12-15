Metal Band Takes Down All Their Music to Launch ‘Strategic Reset’ in 2026

One British alt-metal band has decided to completely take down all of their music as they can “strategically” rebuild themselves in the new year.

When a band wants to take their music in a new direction, or they think their old material hasn’t aged well, what do they do? Rerecord their old material? Dissolve the band and make a new one? Simply rename themselves?

This predicament hasn’t come up all too often, and if it does, you’d expect it to happen to an old band. One that’s been here for a while, with lots of material.

Well, one British alt-metal band has decided to rebuild themselves, and in the process, they’ve made all of their music unavailable. And what I find even crazier, is that the band is only two years old.

Falling Below is a metal band that got together in 2023, according to an interview with Ever Metal. Since then, the band has produced a self-titled album and an EP, alongside many singles. However, it appears the band is ready to reinvent itself after a few years of making music and doing gigs.

Falling Below Takes Down Almost All Online Presence And Music

Falling Below made one Instagram post to explain the huge move they had just made. “We’ve decided to take our music and content offline for a strategic reset. It’ll allow us to come back stronger than ever,” they wrote in the caption. “We’ll be returning in 2026, so stay tuned.”

In the post itself, the band explained that the “strategic decision” also means that their upcoming EP and live show are cancelled. In the interview with Ever Metal, they shared that they were gearing up to release an EP in February 2026, and have a live show to celebrate.

It appears their mind changed in the eleven days between the interview and them taking their band offline.

Their Spotify is barren, although through some crafty workarounds, you can see the ghost of one of their EPs. Their Instagram and YouTube are also empty, aside from the one Instagram post.

You’ll notice that any profile pictures and banners have been left blacked out.

Their website is interesting, however. It is a mere void, with the phrase “FALLING SOON” barely visible.

What the band has planned is unclear just yet. Whether they plan to make all of their music public again also remains to be seen. Keep an eye on their socials to keep up to date.