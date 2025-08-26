‘Hard Decision’: Singer-Songwriter Cancels Fall Tour

Due to circumstances beyond his control, singer-songwriter Adam Melchor has made the difficult decision to cancel his upcoming The Diary of Living fall tour.

In a post on Instagram, Melchor issued a statement about the news. “I hate to do this, but I’ve made the hard decision to cancel my fall tour,” he explained. “There’s nothing I love more than playing for you, and I promise from the bottom of my heart I will be back soon.”

Melchor then noted, “All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. I love you all so much.”

The singer-songwriter was set to kick off his fall tour in late September and run to mid-November. Among the stops were Denver, Chicago, New York City, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, and Omaha.

He did not reveal the reason behind his decision to cancel the tour. Fans took to the comment section of the post to share their support.

“Never feel guilty. Always focus on yourself. We all love you,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “So sorry dude. Touring isn’t as big of a piece of the puzzle as it used to be-sad to cancel things but also, I bet you’ll make a lot more awesome music while you’re home!”

The Singer-Songwriter Previously Opened Up About His Music Career

During a 2023 interview with Marquette Wire, Melchor opened up about his music career so far.

“It was definitely after college, maybe 24 or 25,” he said when asked when he decided to go public with his music. “I was not very good at singing till that point. I know it’s hard to believe, even I’m a mere mortal but yeah, I didn’t feel like I would listen to the songs I was making- it definitely took a while and at that point.

He then said, “I’ve been writing songs for several years so for every good song there are like 100 bad ones. I just don’t show the 99 bad ones but it still happens. I still definitely write terrible songs, and sometimes you just happen to get a glimmer of hope.”

Melchor further noted that while he could have started his career earlier, he struggled with trying to find the right time.

“For some people, it comes so naturally like Justin Bieber who’s 13 years old and just crushing it,” he pointed out. “But when I was that age I was like why didn’t I make the basketball team?”

He went on to add, "Anyways, I always say "Same moon different paths see you at the top."






