Quaint Hallmark Christmas Movie Filming Locations You Can Actually Visit This Holiday Season

While you may believe that “there is no place like home for the holidays,” a Hallmark Christmas movie or two may make you reconsider your normal holiday routine. With magical, wintery locations that resonate with Norman Rockwell’s Christmas greeting cards, Hallmark never disappoints.

But can locations that are so holly and jolly really exist IRL? Soundstages, Christmas props, and fake snow are key ingredients of movie magic. But, the cast and crew still got to film in small towns and gorgeous areas filled with holiday charm. So, before you declare, “We’ve got no place to go…Let it snow, let it snow!” Pack your bags and visit some of the Hallmark Christmas movies’ filming locations for some unforgettable holiday memories.

1. Christmas at Graceland—Graceland, Memphis, Tennessee

(Hallmark Channel)

Come experience an unforgettable Christmas journey through Graceland, Memphis, TN, home of Elvis Presley–the King of Rock and Roll. Christmas at Graceland was the first film to actually film on Elvis Presley’s estate. Despite not being a sequel, Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays was also filmed on location. So, if you’re a fan of both, visiting this destination is a holiday dream come true.

2. Christmas at the Plaza—The Plaza Hotel, New York City

(Hallmark Channel)

No introduction is needed for this iconic New York City hotel, which appeared in numerous movies and TV shows of the past, most notably Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Based on the decorator and historian in charge of the hotel’s holiday display, it is no surprise that Hallmark chose the Plaza Hotel as the setting for the Christmas at the Plaza film. Anyone who enjoys lobby-hopping for jaw-dropping Christmas decor will undoubtedly agree that the Plaza is the perfect location for that classic Christmas in the city vibe.

3. Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses—Marietta, Georgia

(Hallmark Channel)

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses, a Hallmark film set near Marietta, Georgia, tells the story of a woman whose job is to decorate for an icy cold businessman while keeping the spirit of Christmas alive.

Even though filming for Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses is over, the city of Marietta is still festive as ever. Visitors can participate in the City of Marietta’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and even visit with Santa!

4. Moonlight & Mistletoe—Chester, Vermont

(Hallmark Channel)

Moonlight & Mistletoe centers on a young woman who returns to her sleepy New England hometown after her father is injured. Upon arriving home, she learns her father’s business is in financial trouble.

The village of Santaville in Moonlight & Mistletoe is a fictional one; however, Chester, Vermont, where the movie was filmed, lies in the scenic Green Mountains of southern Vermont. The town center is charming and contains historic townhomes and bustling antique shops.

5. A Christmas Wish—Mapleton, Utah

(Hallmark Channel)

Having been abandoned by her husband, a woman finds herself and her two children homeless and moves cross-country to a small, friendly town. While the snow budget for Hallmark Christmas films is typically high, Desert News reports that real snow fell throughout the production of A Christmas Wish. How’s that for magical?

6. Nashville Christmas Carol—Charlotte, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee

(Hallmark Channel)

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is an essential part of the holiday season. So it only makes sense that the holiday classic would get a modern twist in Hallmark’s Nashville Christmas Carol.

As a work-obsessed TV producer is forced to work on a country music Christmas special with a man who broke her heart, she loses sight of the season. While the film is set in the heart of the country music capital, most of it was filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina due to tax rebates.

Charlotte Christmas Village is a must-see if you’re in Charlotte for the holidays. Thousands of lights, trees, and other Christmas displays fill the Christmas village for a truly unforgettable holiday walkthrough experience. Additionally, you can visit the Snowtastic Winter Wonderland and the Christmas Tree Lane, and graze on delicious treats served by various European vendors.

7. One Royal Holiday—Woodstock, Connecticut

(Hallmark Channel)

In One Royal Holiday, a blizzard causes a prince and his mother to become stranded at a cozy inn in Kentsbury, Connecticut. Sparks fly between him and the innkeeper’s daughter, but he is a prince–and she has no idea.

Despite Kentsbury’s portrayal as a quaint Connecticut town, the film was actually filmed in the quiet northeastern corner of Woodstock, Connecticut, and nearby Putnam. Additionally, some scenes were filmed in Hartford, the state capital.

Southern Living describes the bed and breakfast in the film as more than just a Christmas fantasy. Hallmark fans can stay at the inns where the film was shot–The Inn at Woodstock Hill and The Mansion at Bald Hill.

8. Christmas In Conway—Wilmington, North

Carolina

(Hallmark Channel)

When marriage struggles arise, a devoted husband sets out to make his marriage a little more romantic with a perfect Christmas gift. So, he plans to build a ferris wheel in his backyard, a ride he had proposed on years ago.

Christmas in Conway, as well as other Hallmark films such as Christmas in Harmony and U.S.S. Christmas filmed various scenes in and around Wilmington, North Carolina. Some of the sights included St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church and the Battleship North Carolina along the riverwalk.

