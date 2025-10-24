Hallmark Actor and Partner Marry in ‘Luxury Weekend’ Wedding

A fan-favorite Hallmark actor is officially off the market, tying the knot with his partner in a lavish weekend wedding.

Ride and Sidelined: The QB and Me star Jake Foy, 34, married producer Nicolas La Traverse, 27, on September 27 in La Traverse’s hometown of Montréal. The church wedding and Succession-inspired reception had a coastal elegance, held at Le Bateau-Mouche in the Old Port of Montréal.

“While we’re not fictional corporate billionaires, we did have guests coming from as far and wide as France and California,” the couple gushed to PEOPLE. “So, we wanted to ensure they were treated to a luxury weekend experience.”

Around 100 guests enjoyed a five-course meal and an open bar on the St. Lawrence River.

Jake Foy and Nicolas La Traverse attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hallmark’s “RIDE” at The London West Hollywood in 2023.(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“It was perfectly cinematic and completely unforgettable,” the couple told the outlet.

The wedding, a stylish affair from start to finish, encouraged guests via the wedding website to “treat yourself to something vintage, wear that look your mom thinks is ‘over the top.'” A mood board offered additional outfit inspiration.

The Happy Couple Wanted to ‘Honor the Tradition of Marriage in a Sacred Space’

The ceremony took place at the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul.

“A church was important to us,” the newlyweds told PEOPLE. “We wanted to honor the tradition of marriage in a sacred space. We’re profoundly grateful to have been married in a house of faith, in the historic Church of St. Andrew’s & St. Paul, a location that has also served as a film set dozens of times.”

Close friend Jacob MacInnis performed “Thank God I Do” by Lauren Daigle for the processional and Stephen Schwartz’s “When You Believe” during the signing of the registry.

“We’re not exaggerating when we say there wasn’t a dry eye in the church,” the groomsmen added.

A Cavalcade of Hallmark Stars Joined the Celebration

Joining the celebration with the grooms were Foy’s Ride co-stars Beau Mirchoff, Tiera Skovbye, Sarah Garcia, and Tyler Jacob Moore. Foy is also known for his roles in several Hallmark Channel movies, The Chicken Sisters, and Designated Survivor. He is also known for Tubi’s Sidelined: The QB and Me, and Lifetime’s Eat, Pray, Lie.

For a sweet nod to their beginnings, the couple’s love story started at “Table 11” at Terroni Adelaide. Foy, then La Traverse’s waiter, famously slipped him a crumpled receipt with his number, claiming La Traverse “dropped” it. To match that bold move, La Traverse brought a rose to their first date—a symbol that bloomed right into their wedding emblem.

La Traverse sported a Mani del Sud velvet bow tie with a metal rose. Meanwhile, Foy rocked Jacquemus yellow aviators. Stylist Kristine Wilson styled the grooms in Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic, Boss, and vintage cufflinks. They topped it all off with sleek patent loafers.

Meanwhile, the couple has big travel plans set for next year.

Fresh off a “mini-moon” at The Shelborne by Proper in Miami, the couple has their sights set on a European honeymoon in 2026.

“We’re thrilled to continue this journey as husbands, deepening our bond,” the couple said. “We’re also proud to set a precedent for commitment within our community.”

“It’s exhilarating to have made it to this milestone side by side,” the happy newlyweds added.