Hailey & Justin Bieber Reportedly Suffering Major Marriage Issues, Fans React

In a new report from In Touch, a source revealed shocking news. Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have recently been dealing with some marital issues.

“Justin is clingy and he relies on her so much for his emotional and psychological well-being. There are times Hailey just wants to end it so she can be on her own again,” the source said.

“Between fighting over old loves and past bad behavior and quibbling over when to have kids, they’ve had a lot of ups and downs.”

Fans React to News About The Biebers

Hailey and Justin are one of the most revered couples in the entertainment industry today. After news dropped about the reported rift between the star couple a multitude of fans had mixed reactions on Twitter.

“Justin Bieber didn’t wear his wedding ring to the NHL all-star game & Hailey Bieber isn’t wearing hers in her last post on Instagram,” one user said.

“Breaking my Twitter hiatus to be a hater and say Justin Bieber should divorce what’s her name,” another said.

“I don’t wanna hear or see nothing about Justin Bieber till he says he’s getting a divorce I’m SORRY NOT SORRYYY TFFF,” said another user.

Justin Bieber Could Join Usher on Stage At Super Bowl

That’s not the only rumor about Bieber that has been floating around. Justin could hit the Super Bowl stage in Las Vegas this weekend. His mentor Usher headlining and Sports Illustrated says Bieber could be one artist that joins Usher on stage.

“There is a rumor that Justin Bieber could be a surprise guest after he teased photos on social media. Bieber and Usher collaborated on the song “Somebody To Love,” from Bieber’s first studio album My World 2.0,” Sports Illustrated wrote.

“Also of note, since 2010, only six halftime performers have taken the stage solo.”

Usher is one of the most popular artists in the music industry. And he has made many connections during the course of his lengthy career. There is no telling who could join him on stage for this weekend’s halftime show.