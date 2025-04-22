hailey-bieber-stuns-in-low-cut-and-backless-tops

Hailey Bieber recently took to social media with some seriously fire looks, earning her well-deserved crown as a reigning thirst trap queen.

The 28-year-old new mommy started the series with a bold look, rocking a plunging red leather sleeveless top that flaunted her curves. With her brunette locks framing her face and her full, pouty lips stealing the show, she definitely knows how to turn heads.

In other slides, the model rocked what might just be the tiniest backless black dress ever invented. This halter v-neck masterpiece was completely backless, paired with a skirt so short it’s practically a suggestion. She accessorized like a pro with a sparkly gold watch, gold rings, and a delicate gold anklet. She styled her layered hair in soft curls with a center part.

Bieber captioned the steamy snaps with a simple yet appropriate fire heart emoji.

Naturally, Bieber’s 54 million Instagram followers were losing their minds over the sizzling snaps.

“Hot mom,” one fan wrote in the comments before adding: “I need a stronger word than mother.”

“The hottest!!!!!!!! OH MY GOD,” another wordsmith wrote. “Fire sign Queen,” a third fan added.

Even fellow thirst trap queen Kylie Jenner couldn’t resist weighing in, leaving a biting lips emoji in the comments. You love to see it!

Hailey Bieber Recently Shared a Photo of Her with Baby Jack Blues

However, it’s not all swanky photo shoots for the new mom. On Easter Sunday, Bieber showed off her seven-month-old son, Jack Blues, in a sweet photo on Instagram.

Bieber shared a sweet look into her Easter celebration this year, posting a photo of herself holding baby Jack, along with a close-up of his adorable outfit—a vibrant yellow onesie adorned with a blue bunny. In a final throwback snap, she included a memory from the previous year, showing herself with a growing baby bump.

“This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe,” she wrote alongside the sweet snaps, adding a couple of bunny emojis.