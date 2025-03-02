Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Boyfriend Ken Urker Opens Up About How They Reconnected Following Her Prison Release

Nearly a year after he and Gypsy Rose Blanchard romantically reconciled, Ken Urker opens up about he reconnected with his famous ex after she left prison.

During a recent interview with People, Urker talked about reaching out to Blanchard after she was released from prison. The duo previously got engaged while she was serving time behind bars for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She served eight out of her 10-year sentence.

After she and Ken Urker split, Gypsy Rose Blanchard married her estranged husband Ryan Anderson in 2020. However, the former spouses separated in March 2024, just months after her prison release.

“We first reconnected the very first weekend of April is when I came to visit her for the first time after she had gotten out,” Urker explained. “We spent that weekend together and had an incredible time.”

After being spotted at the Jazz Fest a month later, the two sparked romance rumors. “Then, shortly after that, we realized we were going to have a baby,” Urker continued. “So then I moved down [to Missouri].”

Ken Urker’s Family Was Fully Supportive Of Him Reuniting With Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Ken Urker further pointed out that his family was supportive of him reuniting with Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

“My dad, my mom, my brothers and sisters are all thrilled just to know that we’re happy and we have a beautiful baby girl,” he said. “And I mean, they’re all very supportive and happy to have Gypsy as a part of our family now.”

Despite Gypsy’s past struggles, Ken praised her for how she “blossomed into an incredible person.”

“I couldn’t be more proud to have her as the mother of our child and as a partner in life,” he shared. “And I think that even after all the things that she’s gone through, that was one of the things that I loved about her from the beginning.”

Urker then noted, “She retained such a kind spirit and loving personality. You would think that on paper, that somebody who had been through that much trauma would be affected in some of the worst ways,” he explains. “And for her, I didn’t see it. I saw such a incredible spirit and soul. That’s what ultimately made me fall in love with her.”

“But since she’s gotten out, she continues to just grow and become the best version of herself,” he added. “And I couldn’t be happier to have her at my side in this life.”

The couple recently welcomed their first child, daughter Aurora. Blanchard is currently on parole, which ends in June. Her series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 premieres Monday, March 10.