gypsy-rose-blanchard-shares-new-photo-with-husband-on-instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared a new photo of herself and her husband, Ryan Anderson, on Instagram.

The photo is a bathroom mirror selfie of the two. The caption on IG says, “Married life with @ryan_s_anderson.” It quickly gained thousands of comments from supporters, showing their love for the couple.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Recently Released From Prison

In July 2016, Gypsy Rose Blanchard received a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to her involvement in the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who was fatally stabbed.

Despite being sentenced to a decade behind bars, Gypsy served approximately 85% of her term, including time spent in the Greene County Jail before her transfer to prison.

The tragic incident unfolded in June 2015 when Dee Dee Blanchard was found dead. Gypsy Rose, then 23, and her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, faced murder charges in connection with her mother’s death.

The extent of the alleged abuse suffered by Gypsy Rose Blanchard at the hands of her mother was significant. Dee Dee Blanchard had manipulated her daughter into believing that she was disabled and required constant medical attention.

Dee Dee falsely claimed that Gypsy suffered from various conditions, including epilepsy, vision impairments, and muscular dystrophy. Gypsy, under her mother’s influence, used a wheelchair, feeding tube, and an oxygen tank, even though none of these medical aids were necessary for her. Furthermore, Dee Dee sought support from charities and involved numerous doctors in subjecting Gypsy to unnecessary medical treatments.