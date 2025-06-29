Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Speaks Out About Her Mother’s Infamous Murder

Just after she completed her parole, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard took to social media to speak out about the infamous murder of her mother, Dee Dee.

In an Instagram post, which she captioned “Breaking my silence,” Blanchard shared a photo that reads, “Justice was served, and so was my time. My continued prayers go out to the Pitre family. I am deeply remorseful for the pain and heartbreak my actions have caused them. I recognize that nothing I say can undo the trauma or bring Dee Dee back.”

She then stated she will continue to express her sincerest apologies to her family members “now and always.”

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard further stated that she has taken accountability and is now taking her life back. “When I accepted my sentence, I accepted the weight of my choices,” she noted. “I served my time. That was my accountability, and I’ve carried it for years. I don’t owe the past anymore.”

She also vowed that the “next chapter” of her life would be “one of healing” as well as growth. “This is freedom. And I’m moving forward with clarity, peace, and self-forgiveness. The Justice system has decided. The cast is closed. This is justice for Dee Dee, as well as myself, who the system failed all my life. Justice was served, and so was my time.”

Blanchard was released on parole in late 2023 after serving eight out of a 10-year prison sentence. Her parole ended on June 24, 2025.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Calls Her Ex-Boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn ‘Deeply Disturbed’

However, when it came to her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, who was sentenced to life in prison for carrying out Dee Dee’s murder, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard referred to him as being “deeply disturbed.”

“Yes, he is a deeply disturbed man,” she pointed out. “But he also knew the difference between right and wrong. Regardless of my role of unintentional manipulation… Nicholas made the decision to move forward with that night. That was a choice, and he is not exempt from the consequences of that choice.”

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard then stated that her ex’s diagnosis of Autism/Asperger’s does not excuse what he did. “Mental health is complex, but accountability matters,” she explained. “And no one is above the low. His fate was decided by a panel of judges, prosecutors, lawyers, and 12 jury members who reviewed the same evidence circulating online. His efforts of appeals have all been unsuccessful, each court agreeing with the original conviction.”

Blanchard also stated she wouldn’t carry his actions on her shoulders any longer. She further accused him of having a “disturbing pattern targeting vulnerable women with past trauma and pulling them into his twisted fantasy world.”

“He presents himself as a dominant figure, seeking control and obedience, manipulating these women under the guise of love and loyalty,” she noted.

She further shared a string of alleged messages between her ex and a woman named Dawn Bowker. In a message from June 2019, Godejohn said he had “regret” that she met his alter ego, “Nickoli,” saying he “directed the Rage towards you of all people.”