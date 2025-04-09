Gypsy Rose Blanchard Claims She’s the ‘Most Adventurous Girlfriend’ Ken Urker Has Ever Had

Nearly a year going public about reconciling with Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard claims she is the “most adventurous girlfriend” he has ever had.

Videos by Suggest

During the latest episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Blanchard opened up about how things have “changed” in the bedroom between her and Urker after they found out she was pregnant.

The couple was engaged while Gypsy Rose was in prison for her role in her mother’s infamous murder. However, things didn’t work out between them, and she went on to marry her now ex-husband, Ryan Scott Anderson.

A few months after her prison release, Gypsy Rose and Ryan separated. She reunited with Ken not long after.

Blanchard went shopping for lingerie with a friend while discussing the personal topic. “I’m going on a baby moon with my boyfriend, and so I just wanted something that I could feel comfortable in, but still something sexy.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard then opened up about the intimacy aspects of her and Ken Urker’s relationship.

“Our first Weeknd that we reconnected like, you know, it was like a flood gate,” she explained. “And, naturally, now there are times that I think is harder because of schedules and business and work and like, I want that back for us.”

As she continued to shopping at the adult boutique, Gypsy Rose admitted she wanted to spice things up in the bedroom. “We had a lot of this stuff before I got pregnant,” she said about the adult boutique’s items, including fluffy handcuffs. “Like some of the stuff we haven’t even used yet.”

When the boutique’s owner asked if Urker had tried any bedroom toys, Blanchard replied, “I don’t think so. I’m the most adventurous girlfriend that he’s had, so I’m the freak.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Recently Opened Up About Leaving Her Ex-Husband Ryan Anderson For Ken Urker

The intimacy discussion came weeks after Gypsy Rose Blanchard opened up about leaving her ex-husband Ryan Anderson for Ken Urker.

During the season 2 premiere of her show, Gypsy Rose spoke about her struggle to find peace with Anderson.

“Every time that we have talked or texted since the divorce was filed,” she said. “It’s me trying to apologize for breaking his heart. And as much as I’m trying to live my life and be happy, of course, from time to time, that guilt is going to weigh on my conscience.”

For his part, Urker said he wished Blanchard had gone through the divorce process first before her pregnancy. “It’s not a good look for me,” he said. “It’s not a good look for her.”

He then noted, “It’s not a good look.”

However, Blanchard noted that it happened and that she would be a “big girl” about it. “I’m gonna put on my big girl pants, and I’m gonna freaking do this.”

Urker added, “Same answer for me, except boy pants.”