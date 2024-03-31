gwyneth-paltrow-speaks-out-about-polyamorous-relationships-amid-marriage-to-brad-falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow says when it comes to past relationships, she could never been in a polyamory situation.

PEOPLE reports during an Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session on Friday, March 29, the Shakespeare in Love star was asked if she ever considered a “poly” relationship while she was single. “No thanks!” Gwyneth Paltrow declared. “Not for me, but have no judgment. I’m a one-man kinda gal.”

According to VeryWell Mind, Polygamy involves at least three individuals, with a person having two different spouses. The type of relationship is notably either illegal or discouraged in most religions.

Paltrow has been married to Brad Falchuk since 2018. The couple met on the set of Glee in 2014. She was previously married to Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin. The former couple shares two children Apple and Mose. When she split with Martin, Paltrow famously coined the phrase “conscious uncoupling.”

Paltrow is also the stepmother of Falchuk’s children Isabella and Brody.

Among those on her “list of exes” are Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

The AMA comes just weeks after Paltrow spoke about the ups and downs of being a stepmother.

“Yeah, it’s a b—-, right guys?” Gwyneth Paltrow stated during the Visionary Women’s International Women’s Day Summit. “No, I actually, I really like to talk about this because it’s one of my biggest learnings as a human being.”

Paltrow said she initially had a difficult relationship with her stepchildren. “The path to here was really rough,” she continued. “It’s almost like you have to embody the spirit of the sun and just give and not expect anything back. I just learned to try to just keep shining like the sun and never keep score.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Once Said She Believes in Soulmates

During a 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Gwyneth Paltrow shared her thoughts about soulmates.

“I do believe in [soulmates],” she explained. “I mean, I think that there can be more than one. But I do believe that there’s that person that can feel so right. And I think you do know. You know pretty early when it’s the right person.”

Speaking about her marriage to Falchuk, Paltrow shared the duo works hard to keep their relationship healthy. She pointed out they do not “withhold” how they feel.

“As women, I think sometimes we tend to swallow things,” she explained. “And I don’t think that’s healthy at all, and it leads to resentment.”

Gwyneth Paltrow then added that she and Falchuk “really try” to articulate their feeling when something difficult comes up.