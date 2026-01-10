‘Gunsmoke’ Star Roger Ewing Dead at 83

Roger Ewing, beloved by classic TV fans for his role as Deputy Marshal Thad Greenwood on Gunsmoke, has died.

Ewing’s family announced in an obituary that the actor died on Dec. 18, 2025. No cause of death was provided for the 83-year-old.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ewing made his first appearance on Gunsmoke in February 1965 at the age of 23, playing a character named Ben Lukens. Later that year, Ewing made his debut as Thad in the third episode of season 11. The 6’4″ Ewing was a replacement for Burt Reynolds’ popular character, Quint Asper, who had recently left the show.

He continued to play the young deputy and handyman for 50 episodes until September 1967.

Ewing began acting in a high school variety show that satirized Gunsmoke, according to THR. “I watched [the show] every Saturday night,” Ewing recalled in a 1966 interview, per the outlet.

After one year of college and a stint as a lifeguard, he pursued acting full-time. He made his onscreen debut in 1964 with an uncredited role in the film Ensign Pulver.

Roger Ewing’s Acting Career Beyond ‘Gunsmoke’

According to IMDb, in 1964, he also appeared in guest roles on Bewitched, The Baileys of Balboa, and The Bing Crosby Show. In 1965, his acting credits included None But the Brave and Rawhide.

Roger Ewing opposite Elizabeth Montgomery on ‘Bewitched’ in 1964. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

After Gunsmoke, Ewing appeared in The Mothers-in-Law in 1967. His last television role was on Death Valley Days in 1970. Meanwhile, his final film roles were in 1969’s Smith! and 1972’s Play It as It Lays.

According to THR, Ewing left acting to focus on photography, which led him to Mexico, Russia, Europe, and the South Pacific. He was also involved in local politics and ran for a city council seat in his hometown of Morro Bay in 2003.

Ewing, who never married and had no children, is survived by other relatives.