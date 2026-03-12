‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Speaks out After Receiving Backlash for Attending Event at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

A former Grey’s Anatomy star is speaking out after she received online backlash for recently attending an event at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement to Just Jared, Katherine Heigl defended her appearance at the annual Wine, Women & Shoes fundraiser, held at Mar-a-Lago on March 8. The benefit was for Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest no-kill shelter in the U.S.

“Animals don’t vote,” Heigl stated in her defense. “The only room they don’t like is the euthanasia room at a shelter. They are completely at the mercy of us, and they have no voice of their own.”

She further pointed out that the event was about animal advocacy, which is “deeply personal” to her.

“Anyone who knows me knows that protecting animals is one of my greatest passions,” Heigl continued. “My mother, Nancy, and I have spent years advocating for animals through the Jason Heigl Foundation. As a society, we should all come together to protect the voiceless and the innocent.”

The actress then stated, “This should be a polarizing issue.”

The event marked Heigl’s first red carpet appearance in two years.

In a separate statement, Wine, Women & Shoes fundraiser founder Lauree Simmons revealed that the Mar-a-Lago event raised $5.5 million for the no-kill shelter.

“It was a heartwarming display of community spirit, uniting style enthusiasts and animal advocates for a truly monumental cause.”

Heigl Claps Back at Online Critics

Not long after Heigl’s response went viral, online critics quickly took to Instagram to call out the actress.

Remarking on her “animals don’t vote” comment, one Instagram user wrote, “No, but if they did, they would have better judgment than you!”

Heigl clapped back, writing. “Just curious…what do you do that really matters…do you think comments on an Instagram post matter to animals who have had humans pour gasoline on them and set them on fire? Who have had humans vote conservative or liberal but have been left to starve and suffer?”

“Seriously,” she continued. “I’m very curious what you truly think matters to the voiceless and innocent…actions or just Instagram posturing.”

After another critic told her she should support other animal rights campaigns, Heigl wrote, “Have you donated a significant part of your income to anything? Anything you claim to care so much about? Have you done anything more than comment on what someone else is doing or not doing to your standard? Just curious…”