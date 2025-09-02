‘The Green Mile’ and ‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Dead at 73: RIP to Graham Greene

Actor Graham Greene, who is best known for his iconic roles in The Green Mile and Dances With Wolves, passed away over the holiday weekend. He was 73 years old.

According to Deadline, Greene died on Sept. 1 at a Toronto hospital following a long illness. In a statement, Greene’s agent, Michael Greene, confirmed the news.

“He was a great man of morals, ethics and character, and will be eternally missed,” Michael said.

Referring to Graham’s former longtime agent, Susan Smith, who died in 2013, Michael said, “You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven.”

Born June 22, 1952, in Ohsweken, on the Six Nations Reserve, Graham Greene began his acting career in the 70s, performing in both Canadian and English theatre productions.

His screen debut occurred in 1979. He appeared in an episode of the Canadian TV drama series, The Great Detective. His first film was Running Brave in 1983.

Greene’s big break was in the 1990 film Dances With Wolves, in which he starred alongside Kevin Costner. The western film earned 12 Academy Award nominations, including one for Greene for the Best Supporting Actor award. Dances With Wolves took home seven awards, including Best Picture.

Greene went on to star in Thunderheart alongside Val Kilmer, The Green Mile, and Transamerica. He then teamed up with Taylor Sheridan for Wind River in 2017 with Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen.

Greene also appeared in Sheridan’s Paramount+ series 1883 from the Yellowstone franchise and Tulsa King.

Graham Greene is survived by his wife, Hilary Blackmore, daughter Lilly Lazare-Greene, and grandson Tarlo.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Gil Birmingham Pays Tribute to Graham Greene

In a post on Instagram, Yellowstone star Gil Birmingham paid tribute to Graham Greene.

“My heart is broken,” Birmingham stated. “We lost a man of incredible talent who made a positive impact on Native representation in film, inspiring a new generation of Native actors. His great heart was only matched by his wickedly funny sense of humor. My prayers are with his family and friends.”

He then added, “Journey on, Graham, R.I.P.”