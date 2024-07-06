‘Great British Baking Show’ Star Dawn Hollyoak Dies at 61

Dawn Hollyoak, a former IT manager and 2022 contestant on The Great British Baking Show, has passed away at the age of 61. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Hollyoak’s family shared the news of her passing on her Instagram.

“It’s with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our star baker Dawn,” the family wrote alongside a picture of a beaming Hollywak. “Not only a wonderfully talented baker but first and foremost an amazing mother, grandmother, wife and friend. Dawn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. We will miss her forever, but promise to continue her baking legacy!”

Before joining the show and appearing in seven episodes, Hollyoak worked as an IT manager in Bedfordshire.

Cast Members Pay Tribute to ‘Great British Baking Show’ Star Dawn Hollyoak

Numerous TV stars and fellow bakers flocked to the comments section to pay tribute to the talented baker.

Paul Hollywood, a judge on The Great British Baking Show, was among the first to write a heartfelt message about Dawn Hollyoak. “I’m so sorry to hear that, send my love to the family a lovely lady x,” he wrote.

Dawn Hollyoak’s favorite flavors for baking were lemon, salted caramel, and anything with a nutty taste. (Image via Instagram / Dawn Hollyoak)

Carole Edwards, a fellow contestant from the same season who was eliminated just a week before Dawn, also honored her dear friend with a heartfelt tribute.

“I will miss my friend terribly, a beautiful and talented lady inside and out, fly high my friend, life just won’t be the same without you,” Edwards wrote. “Sending all my love to the family. Xx,” she added.

Giuseppe Dell’Anno, the 2021 Bake Off winner, also extended his regards.

“This is devastating news… I only met Dawn once, but I was blown away by her joyous personality and her infectious smile. She will be sorely missed, but will live in the heart of those who loved her forever!”, Dell’Anno wrote.

The 13th season of The Great British Bake Off was won by Syabira Yusoff, with Abdul Rehman Sharif and Sandro Farmhouse joining her in the final. Hollyoak received high praise from the judges for her baking skills. Hollyoak excelled in detailed lace patterns and loved baking with flavors like lemon, salted caramel, and anything nutty. However, she was ultimately eliminated during Halloween Week in episode 6.