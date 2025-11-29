grammy-winning-country-singer-to-star-in-new-netflix-movie

She’s trading in her cowboy boots for a mystery script. A beloved country singer has been cast in an upcoming thriller for Netflix.

Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles will be joined by Garrett Hedlund, Ross Lynch, and Ben Dickey in Heartland, from writer-director Shana Feste, per Deadline. Nettles and the newly added cast will be joining the previously attached Jessica Chastain, John Hawkes, and fellow country singer Carter Faith.

According to Deadline, the film follows former country superstar Misty Jones (Chastain), who trades her seclusion for a search-and-rescue mission when her niece, an up-and-coming country singer, goes missing. As Misty dives into Nashville’s darker corners, she’s forced to confront her past—and discover that in Music City, no one, not even Misty herself, is exactly who they seem.

As of now, it’s unclear what roles Nettles and the new cast members will be playing.

Country star Jennifer Nettles is set to star in an upcoming Netflix movie. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Capital Concerts)

Of course, the 51-year-old country singer is no stranger to acting. Her recent projects include The Righteous Gemstones and The Exorcist: Believer.

Jennifer Nettles Released a Country Album Alongside Her Most Recent Acting Project

Meanwhile, Nettles, who has snagged three Grammys so far, was last seen starring alongside Kevin Bacon in Amazon Prime’s supernatural series, The Bondsman.

The duo also dropped a collaborative album alongside the series back in April. The country project, titled Hell and Back, features original tracks penned by Bacon and Nettles.

Bacon and Nettles’ joint album is a unique project inspired entirely by their TV series, where Bacon plays a murdered bounty hunter brought back to track escaped demons from Hell. The country album complements The Bondsman’s Southern setting, as both Kevin Bacon’s and Jennifer Nettles’ characters are from Georgia.

Hell and Back features eight tracks, including “Our Highway” and “Special Kind of Crazy.” Bacon, known for his band The Bacon Brothers with his brother Michael, and Nettles collaborate on every song except “Woe Death,” a solo track by Nettles.

While there’s no official word on whether Nettles will lend her voice to the Heartland soundtrack, we wouldn’t bet against it.