Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 72: Son Confirms Death of Carl Carlton

Carl Carlton, the funk and R&B singer best known for his hits “Everlasting Love” and “She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” has died.

On Sunday, Carlton’s son, Carlton Hudgens II, shared on Facebook that his father (born Carlton Hudgens) had passed away.

“​​RIP Dad, Legend Carl Carlton, singer of ‘She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” he wrote alongside a snapshot of his dad performing. “Long hard fight in life, and you will be missed.”

According to SoulTracks, the singer’s death follows a stroke he suffered six years ago. Carlton was 72.

Born in Detroit in 1953, Carlton began his music career in the ’60s under the name “Little Carl Carlton.” According to Syracuse.com, he adopted the name Carl Carlton in 1971 after his song “I Can Feel It” landed on the Billboard Soul Singles chart.

Carl Carlton circa 1970. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

In 1974, he reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his cover of “Everlasting Love.” The song remains popular, with over 25 million streams on Spotify.

Carl Carlton Drops His Signature Song in 1981

Carlton, however, was best known for his 1981 song “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked).” The hit was nominated for a Grammy Award and currently has over 100 million streams on Spotify.

The song was sampled by many other musicians and appeared on the soundtracks for films like Miss Congeniality 2 and Fat Albert, as well as Friends.

Carl Carlton performs in 2018. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of the legendary Carl Carlton,” funk band Con Funk Shun wrote on Facebook. “His voice, talent, and contributions to soul and R&B music will forever be a part of our lives and the soundtrack of so many memories. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world. Rest in power, Carl. Your legacy lives on.”