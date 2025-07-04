‘Gotham’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’ TV Star Discloses Private Health Battle

Veteran character actor Donal Logue, perhaps best known for roles on shows like Gotham and Sons of Anarchy, recently opened up about a harrowing health crisis.

On June 25, the 59-year-old revealed on Instagram that he suffered organ failure in mid-2015, a medical battle he hadn’t shared until now.

“10 years ago, almost to the day, I called my little sister Karina from Cambridge to tell her something was seriously wrong with me,” Logue wrote. “Somehow, I made it to my friend Johnny’s house, where he threw me in the back of his Ford and raced me to Mass General. Unbeknownst to me, I’d been repeating the same thing over and over with absolutely no knowledge of doing so. The triage nurse clocked my blood pressure at 230 over 210, or, as my Uncle Dónal (a doctor) later explained, ‘not conducive to human life bad.’”

“I was in organ failure,” the actor, who played former U.S. Marshal Lee Toric on SOA, added.

The actor, also known for his sitcom Grounded for Life (2001–2005), did not share details about his medical scare but spoke about how it impacted his work on Gotham, a Batman prequel series he starred in from 2014 to 2019.

“The brain’s an organ and mine had taken a hit,” Logue continued. “But I had a job to show up for and two children to raise on my own. The vertigo and tinnitus made the world feel distant, muddled, muddied, and unsteady beneath my feet. I took quite a few tumbles down the stairs at the GCPD on Gotham (to the amusement of others) because my right foot could no longer pivot. Ed Heavey, Ben McKenzie, [and] the cast and crew helped get me through.”

“At times, it seemed like too much, and, like many men, I questioned whether I could handle it. I felt ashamed. Who was I to be dark when I hadn’t endured what so many of my friends had? I hadn’t been on deployments. I’ve always been so blessed and fortunate. I had an enviable job. I had kids going through their own tribulations who needed me. It’s pernicious stuff,” he added.

The ‘Gotham’ Alum Also Highlighted Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month

The Gotham alum then highlighted Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month. He noted that White men made up 68.13% of suicides in 2023.

“No doubt, we’ve had it easier. Society caters to us. Maybe that’s why when the rubber meets the road, so many men choose an option alien to so many.”

“Baby steps and a lot of caring people helped. There is help, hope, laughter, and continuing adventures for all of us. Here’s to 41 more,” Logue concluded.

Next for Logue is the Prison Break reboot pilot at Hulu. He will star alongside Ray McKinnon (Deadwood, Mayans MC), Margo Martindale (Justified, The Sticky), and Lili Taylor (Manhunt, Outer Range). They join Emily Browning, Lukas Gage, Drake Rodger, Clayton Cardenas, JR Bourne, and Priscilla Delgado, according to Variety.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.