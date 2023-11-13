Gordon Ramsay Welcomes His 6th Child With Wife, Tana

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana are celebrating the arrival of their newest family member, Jesse James Ramsay. The couple welcomed their sixth child, a baby boy weighing 7lbs 10oz, just three days after Ramsay’s 57th birthday.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Ramsay expressed his joy, calling the newborn “a whopper” and describing him as an “amazing birthday present.” The Ramsay family now boasts an equal mix of boys and girls, with Jesse James joining his siblings Megan, Jack, Holly, Tilly, and Oscar.

Ramsay, known for his culinary prowess and television appearances, humorously referenced the size of his growing brood in his Instagram post. “One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls….” he wrote. However, the chef also made it clear that their family is now complete, emphatically stating, “Done 👊🏼❤️❤️.”

Tana Ramsay echoed the sentiments of joy and relief on her Instagram, sharing, “It’s been a nerve-wracking 9 months, but we’ve made it, and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay, we love you so much ❤️🙏🏼.”

The Ramsay family has long been in the public eye, with Gordon and Tana’s children occasionally making appearances on their parents’ social media accounts. The celebrity chef often balances his intense work schedule with family time, showcasing a more personal side to his fans.

As congratulations pour in from fans and well-wishers, the Ramsay family is undoubtedly relishing the joyous occasion of welcoming Jesse James into their loving home. With a successful career and a bustling household, Gordon Ramsay continues to wear the hat of both celebrity chef and dedicated family man.