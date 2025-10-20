A ‘The Good Place’ Star Is Accused Of Making ‘Tone-Deaf’ Anniversary Post 

A The Good Place is being slammed for being “tone-deaf” in a social media post.

Videos by Suggest

Over the weekend, Kristen Bell took to Instagram to celebrate her and Dax Shepard’s 12th wedding anniversary.

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me, ‘I would never k— you,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “A lot of men have k—ed their lives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to k— you. I never would.”

The Good Place star wrapped up the post’s caption by adding a red heart emoji.

Within a matter of minutes, Instagram users pounced on the post, calling Bell out for being tone-deaf due to October being Domesitc Violence Awareness Month.

“Thats a wildly sad and insensitive thing to say considering it’s domestic violence awareness month and thousands of women have died a the hands of the man they trusted,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another user slammed the actress by writing, “just an fyi, posting this caption during domestic violence awareness month is unbelievably tone deaf :/ please reconsider.”

A fellow Instagram user did manage to congratulate the couple before pointing out the tone-deafness of hthe post. “1. Congratulations! 2. I know the caption is supposed to be cute, funny, but worldwide a women is killed every ten minutes by their partner.”

Instead of addressing the remarks, Bell turned off the comment in the post.

Bell and Shepard got married in October 2013 and share two daughters, Lincole and Delta.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-7997233 or text BEGIN to 88788.

‘The Good Place’ Actress Recently Opened Up About What Keeps Her Marriage Strong

While speaking to E! News earlier this year, Kristen Bell spoke about how a “foundation trust” keeps her and Dax Shepard’s marriage strong.

“Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he’s committed to our family,” she said at the time. “I know he’s coming home. I know he loves our children.”

She further pointed out, “I know he strives to be a great husband and father.”

Bell also pointed out that she and Shepard always support each other.

“We root for each other. When he got to make out with Minka Kelly on Parenthood, I was like, ‘Yes. Get it,’ ” she jokingly added. “We’re married, we’re not dead.”



