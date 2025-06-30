gofundme-launched-for-rock-country-singer-whose-house-burned-down

A GoFundMe has been launched for rock/country singer Amigo the Devil after his home burned to the ground earlier this month.

A friend of the musician, whose real name is Danny Kiranos, took to the fundraising platform to speak out about the tragic incident. “Everything…everything is gone,” the GoFundMe’s organizer, Bob Arbuckle, shared. “That place was full of his life, brimming with irreplaceable items like instruments, recording equipment, cherished art, and a lifetime’s worth of collectibles and memories.”

Arbuckle then shared the GoFundMe, noting that the rock/country singer would do anything for others without hesitation. “Over the past decade or so, Danny has poured his entire being into building Amigo the Devil from the ground up, all the while staying true to his vision and never selling out. He’s not a flashy rockstar with endless resources, he’s a real artist who has always put the work first.”

He also stated the musician spent the past four years investing every penny he had into building his dream home. However, in a single night, the beloved residence was reduced to ash.

“The good news is he does have insurance,” Arbuckle reassured. “But the limits will not replace everything, and his lifelong journey of building his art and collectibles will never be replaced, along with all of the stuff that was his family’s and loved ones.”

Arbuckle pointed out that Kiranos would never ask for help. But the friend witnessed how much Kiranos had given to others over the years. “I’ve seen the impact he’s had on our lives and us on him. That’s why I felt compelled to pull this GoFundMe together… So he can see the love and support he’s put into the world come back to him when he needs it most.”

The GoFundMe has surpassed $107,000.

The Rock/Country Singer Previously Opened Up About the House Fire

In an Instagram post, Kiranos opened up about the fire that destroyed his home as well as his personal items. Among the items he lost in the fire were original artwork, dozens of handwritten lyric books, and thousands of demos.

Unfortunately, his beloved dog, Kobe, died in the fire.

“A lifetime of collecting is gone. Just a museum level of pieces that I feel I’ve failed history with. Family heirlooms, achievements, keepsakes are rubble,” Kiranos shared. “Physical representations of this entire existence leave a life experienced to the degradation of memory and time now.”

“I have so much more to say, but right now it’ll all be through the lens of this hopeless feeling,” he noted. “This was genuinely a night without mercy.”

Kiranos did not disclose the location of his home.

