Gisele Bündchen, Boyfriend Joaquim Valente Spend Quality Time in Costa Rica

There had been rumblings from the rumor mill that Gisele Bündchen and her new boyfriend Joaquin Valente hit a snag in their relationship. But those rumors can now officially be put to bed.

The couple was recently photographed out on vacation in Costa Rica. Gisele’s children Vivian and Benjamin, along with some other kiddos attended the trip as well, according to Page Six.

Gisele Bündchen, boyfriend Joaquim Valente vacation with her kids in Costa Rica https://t.co/3x1XdO06g3 pic.twitter.com/yOkv6s42Uv — Page Six (@PageSix) July 1, 2024

Gisele Bündchen & Joaquim Valente Vacation in Costa Rica

“Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, spent some quality time with her kids while on vacation in Costa Rica,” Page Six wrote.

“The supermodel put her fit figure on display in a teeny bikini and white denim short shorts while the jiu-jitsu instructor also flaunted his abs in camouflage swim trunks during their weekend outing.”

Source Confirms Bündchen Had Affair

Bündchen previously was married to NFL legend Tom Brady. She and her long-time husband got divorced in 2022. Shortly after their split Bundchen began Valente, who at the time was just her personal trainer.

But one source says that Bündchen and Valente became an item while she was still married to Brady.

“If she wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it. But they have been together longer and they aren’t taking it slow. Tom has accepted it,” the source said.

“Tom and Joaquim are not friends—but Joaquim is around his kids, so Tom has to find the good in him and does believe he is a good guy. Joaquim ever becomes a father figure to his kids, Tom will be able to adapt.”

Valente Still Adjusting to Spotlight

Despite their relationship being birthed as a result of infidelity, things appeared to be going well between Bündchen and Valente. But that all changed after the Tom Brady roast in May.

The new couple was the subject of several jokes. Some rumors had previously suggested the couple had split. The two have since been reunited. But the roast definitely appeared to cause a rift between the new couple. One source even says that being the center of attention is something that Joaquim is still adjusting to.

“The spotlight was too much for him,” the source said. “Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting. Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that.”