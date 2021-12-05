Ginger From Gilligan’s Island Last Surviving Cast Member, See Her Now At 87

Gilligan’s Island is a beloved sitcom, with characters that everyone knows and loves years after it stopped airing. Sadly, only one of the main cast members is still alive today: Tina Louise, who played Ginger on the hit show.

The 87 Year-Old Is Still Going Strong

The actress made an appearance at The Museum of Modern Art for the opening night of Ugo Tognazzi: Tragedies of a Ridiculous Man Retrospective. The then 85-year-old looked fashionable in a purple dress and knee-high black boots.

It’s been over 50 years since Gilligan’s Island stopped airing, but Louise’s career is still going strong. In addition to becoming a mother and grandmother, the actress has continued appearing in shows and movies. After Gilligan’s Island ended, Louise starred in projects that include The Wrecking Crew, The Stepford Wives, and Dallas. Her most recent role was in the 2019 film Tapestry.

She’s also written books, including a memoir. Published in 1997, Sunday: A Memoir details the actress’ first eight years. “Well, you know I had a very unusual childhood,” she told Authority Magazine in 2019. “I wrote a book about my first eight years called Sunday. I also have the beginnings of a script. I’ve always wanted to make a movie of it.” She explained of her upbringing, “I lived with a lot of different cousins and aunts and strangers and so forth and so on.”

Louise is dedicated to getting kids interested in reading, so it makes sense that she would also write children’s books. When I Grow Up was published in 2007, and What Does a Bee Do? came out in 2009. She’s also volunteered to host events where she reads aloud to children in her New York City home.

Does She Regret Her Time on Gilligan’s Island?

Even though Louise was a main cast member on Gilligan’s Island, many have wondered if she has less-than-fond memories of her time on set. The actress did not appear in any of the reunion movies that happened over the years, leading many to believe that she regrets her time on the show.

“Never true – I loved doing my part,” she said in a 2020 interview with the New York Post, “especially after they really started writing for my character, originally billed as a ‘Marilyn Monroe’ type of character. A different director took over and really started to write for my character.”

“We brought a lot of joy to people and still do,” she continued. “This show is an escape from so many things going on. Fathers share it with their children now. I get letters all the time about that.”

(Getty Images)

