Giada De Laurentiis’ Spinach Dip Grilled Cheese Sandwich Is The Lunch You Didn’t Know You Needed

Toasted bread with Kraft American cheese is nothing short of a classic. But, if you ask a grilled cheese lover, they’d never pass up the chance to dig into a grilled cheese that’s a little extra.

Giada De Laurentiis shared a glow-up version of the humble cheesy classic on Instagram, just in time for soup and sandwich season.

On her Instagram, The Giadzy, De Laurentiis takes grilled cheese to new heights. She wrote, “Imagine if cheesy spinach dip turned into a grilled cheese… 🙌 This garlicky, zesty spinach dip grilled cheese is everything.”

One commenter shared, “Those are two of my favorite foods in the whole wide world,” and we agree.

Cheesy spinach dip and grilled cheese? Let’s do this!

How To Make The Giadzy Spinach Dip Grilled Cheese

De Laurentiis masterfully combines a savory, garlicky spinach dip and comforting ooey-gooey grilled cheese into an elevated dish. The grilled cheese sandwich consists of spinach smothered in melted mozzarella cheese between two pieces of sourdough bread with a parmesan crust. Despite a few extra steps, the spinach dip grilled cheese is very easy to make.

In order to make your grilled cheese, you must first prepare the filling. This sandwich truly stands out due to the spinach filling, which is wilted on the stovetop and blended with simple spices. In her recipe, De Laurentiis suggests using fresh spinach for the filling but states that frozen spinach may also be used as an alternative.

As the spinach filling cools, the sourdough slices are prepared. We love that Giada chose sourdough for this grown-up grilled cheese! Consquently, sourdough crisps amazingly well and has an outstanding chew to it! Moreover, according to De Laurentiis, either mayonnaise or butter can be spread on the bread slices to adhere to the outer layer of Parmesan cheese.

Once you have prepared your spinach, there is not much left to worry about. All you need to do is assemble your sandwiches and grill them. Each slice is topped with a mixture of mozzarella and spinach. Furthermore, before grilling, parmesan cheese is added to each slice’s buttered side for some extra crunch.

For a more detailed step-by-step guide on how to prepare Giada De Laurentiis’ mouthwatering Spinach Dip Grilled Cheese follow her recipe below.

Giada De Laurentiis’ Spinach Dip Grilled Cheese Sandwich Recipe

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 garlic cloves chopped

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt divided

One 5 ounce container baby spinach (or 5 ounces frozen spinach thawed and drained)

8 slices of sourdough bread

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup unsalted butter softened (or mayonnaise)

1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

Instructions