Giada De Laurentiis’ Perfect Pasta Only Has Four Ingredients

Food Network’s star Giada De Laurentiis lives and breathes cooking. She has a flair for preparing homestyle meals with an elevated touch of simplicity. On her wildly popular website Giadzy, De Laurentiis illustrates how to modernize any monotonous routine with her inviting dishes. Her famous Dutch Daddy recipe, spinach dip grilled cheese, and her eggless breakfast options are among her trademarks. But, perhaps what makes this celebrity chef most renowned is her swoon-worthy Italian cuisine–and as for pasta, De Laurentiis is a master.

Similar to any iconic pasta recipe, De Laurentiis’s approach to preparing pasta follows some strict golden rules. In true De Laurentiis fashion, revealed in a TikTok video just how easy it is to follow those rules and make the perfect pasta. What’s even better, Giada’s pasta is made with just four ingredients.

How To Make Giada De Laurentiis’ Pasta Recipe

De Laurentiis is no stranger to Italian cuisine. In fact, De Laurentiis was born in Rome and speaks Italian as her first language. She maintains the cuisine and style of her homeland as a tribute to her Italian heritage. And how she prepares her pasta is no exception.

In her Tiktok video, which has over a million views, the Italian-American chef demonstrated how to make the perfect pasta. First, she told her viewers to boil the water and add salt. When it comes to salt, however, Giada said to “add a lot of salt – make it taste like the sea.”

For some in the comment section, what she does next is up for debate. De Laurentiis holds an olive oil cruet over boiling water and said, “Olive oil! No, never!” While some commenters were split on her decision to opt-out on oil, others were all for it. One reviewer said, “never ever oil in water, hurts my soul.”

Most people assume oil will keep the pasta from sticking together. It does however work wonders to keep sauces from sticking to the pasta. As Giada said, say no to oil. De Laurentiis then told her viewers to prepare their pasta. While the pasta cooks, it’s time for the magic, a simple sauce. In a frying pan, she added olive oil and four additional ingredients; fresh garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, and pepper.

While transferring her cooked pasta to her lemony sauce with a spider strainer, De Laurentiis shouted, “Don’t strain the pasta water!” As she poured ladle-fulls of the starchy mixture over the pasta in the pan, she told TikTokers to keep pasta water, “hot, hot, hot..boiling hot.” She explained that “pasta water is gold,” as she puts the finishing touches on this tasty dish.

It’s as simple as that! Now, you have delicious pasta, De Laurentiis-style!

