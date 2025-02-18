‘Indiana Jones’ Fans Get Some Bad News From Disneyland

Not the news anyone wants to hear, but Disneyland is closing the “Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Forbidden Eye” ride next month.

However, this is only a temporary closure, as the famous theme park is refurbishing the ride. Although Disneyland hasn’t announced plans to close the Indiana Jones ride, eagle-eyed theme park enthusiasts noticed the ride’s calendar is unavailable after March 20.

Scott Gustin, who has Disney theme park news, confirmed the ride’s closure in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park will be closed for refurbishment starting March 17. A reopening date is not yet available.”

Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park will be closed for refurbishment starting March 17. A reopening date is not yet available. pic.twitter.com/KyDPDkuG1f — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 7, 2025

The famous attraction is described as a “fast-paced thrill ride” where riders search for the famous archeologist in a cursed temple. It first opened at Disneyland in 1995.

“Follow Indy’s footsteps into the crumbling Temple of the Forbidden Eye past intricate booby traps,” the ride’s description reads. “Inspect carvings and frescos that tell the story of Mara, a powerful deity who promises great treasures—and vengeance to those foolish enough to gaze into its all-seeing eyes.”

Disneyland Fans Excited About ‘Indiana Jones’ Ride Refurbishments

Upon noticing that “Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Forbidden Eye” may be potentially closing, fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts about the refurbishment plans.

“I’d love to see them restore the interactive queue elements,” one fan wrote. “I doubt they’ll be able to fix the chamber of destiny rotation, but that would be cool. My family went in ’95 and those were epic.”

Another fan then stated, “Hopefully, they are gonna fix all the effects that have been broken forever. Not holding my breath but they have been pretty aggressive about fixing stuff ahead of the anniversary celebration.”

Other fans were noticeably sad about the ride potentially being closed during their upcoming Disneyland trip. “I’m so sad about this. Going Mar. 28-30 with some friends that have never been to DL before, and it’s my favourite ride.”