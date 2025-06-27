‘Get Out’ Star Secretly Weds Longtime Partner

It’s marriage number two for Get Out and M3GAN star Allison Williams. The 37-year-old recently married her second husband, actor Alexander Dreymon, 42, according to PEOPLE.

The announcement follows Williams mentioning Dreymon as her “husband” during a recent interview with The Guardian.

Per PEOPLE, Williams and Dreymon met while filming Horizon Line, where they played a couple dealing with a life-threatening situation after their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack mid-flight. Their connection on set grew off-screen, and they began dating in late 2019.

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon at the 2024 Met Gala. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

These events neatly align with the fact that Williams was previously married to College Humor co-founder Ricky Van Veen. The couple separated in 2019 after nearly four years of marriage.

The ‘Get Out’ Star Welcomed a Son with Her Future Second Husband on 2021

According to PEOPLE, Williams and Dreymon secretly welcomed a baby named Arlo via emergency C-section in November 2021. However, the news of their son wasn’t shared until April 2022.

Later that year, in December, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Williams’ horror comedy film M3GAN. Two days later, on December 9, 2022, Dreymon shared photos from the event on Instagram and confirmed their engagement, referring to the Get Out star as his “fiancée.”

“Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It’s the ultimate fun scarefest. I’m so proud of my gorgeous fiancée,” Dreymon captioned the post. He also tagged Williams…

The couple has kept their relationship mostly private, but they continue to make public appearances together. They shared a kiss on the red carpet at the Oscars in March 2023 and attended several high-profile events, including New York Fashion Week in February 2024, the Met Gala in May 2024, and the Giorgio Armani Women’s SS25 fashion show in October 2024.

Of course, Williams quietly cemented her status as one of horror’s most terrifying actresses with her role in 2017’s Get Out. The film follows a young Black man (Daniel Kaluuya) who discovers some stomach-churning family secrets when he meets his white girlfriend’s (Williams) deeply unsettling family.

Let’s hope hubby number two doesn’t find himself in the “sunken place.”

Meanwhile, between Get Out, M3GAN, and 2018’s underseen The Perfection, Williams is becoming something of a horror icon.

Her latest horror film, M3GAN 2.0, hit theaters today.