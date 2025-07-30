Georgia Woman Accused Of Neglecting 82-Year-Old Mother Who Was Found Stuck To Bed And Later Died

A 54-year-old Georgia woman, Tyrossale Peak, is accused of neglecting her 82-year-old mother, Lillie Sapp, causing her to be stuck to her mattress due to her bedsores. The elderly woman later succumbed to her injuries.

As reported by The Augusta Press, Sapp was discovered in such inhumane condition on December 30, 2024. At the time, a woman who performed a random community visit requested a welfare check after noticing that Sapp was in distress.

A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at the Rollingwood Drive shortly after and was greeted by Peak. She told the deputy that while her mother had lost weight, she was “doing fine.” At the time, Peak allegedly made the unsubstantiated claim that her mother was being cared for by the Hospice Services of Georgia.

However, as per the outlet, no records could be produced after June 11, 2024. Sapp had been allegedly left without medical oversight for six months.

Horrifying Discovery

Deputies entered Sapp’s bedroom and were immediately met by a strong odor of bodily fluids. When they saw Sapp, the elderly woman was found with her skin stuck to the mattress. She was unresponsive and had developed pressure ulcers that had gone untreated.

Such was her state that emergency responders had to cut through the bedding to free her.

The home was in a similar revolting state. It was filled with cockroaches, with a sink “overflowing with dirty dishes all over,” according to an arrest report obtained by Law & Crime.

Authorities allege that Peak removed her mother from hospice care and failed to provide care or nourishment. Furthermore, a grand jury indictment stated that the 54-year-old “did willfully deprive the victim of healthcare and shelter to the extent that the health and well-being of Lillie Mae Sapp was jeopardized.”

Chillingly, the indictment also reveals how Sapp’s wounds, combined with feces and insects, led to a worsening condition. The woman suffered from lung and bone infections. Tragically, Lillie Sapp died at a local hospital on January 21, three weeks after the horrifying discovery.

Tyrossale Peak was indicted for felony murder and two counts of elder neglect. She was arrested on Friday, July 25, and her bond was set at $11,200.