Babysitter Who Poured Scalding Water On 3-Year-Old Girl, Killing Her, Learns Her Fate In Court

A 31-year-old babysitter, Iesha Harris, has been sentenced to 28 to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the tragic and violent death of non-verbal three-year-old Harmoni Henderson. Harris reportedly poured scalding water on Harmoni and then slammed her head against a bathtub.

According to The Oakland Press, Harris pleaded guilty to the 2024 killing of Harmoni back on Monday, May 12. While she was initially charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse, the charges were dismissed after she agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder.

Fox 2 reports that, on Thursday, May 29, Harris was sentenced to 28 to 50 years in prison.

A news release issued by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, the incident took place back on March 17, 2024. At around 1:30 p.m., Harris fatally assaulted Harmoni, who was autistic, and was later transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.

According to Click on Detroit, Harris reportedly left Harmoni and her own daughter in a bedroom for approximately three hours by themselves. Harris was friends with Paris England, Harmoni’s mother. Instead, she chose to smoke marijuana. Upon reentering the room, she became enraged at the fact that Harmoni had thrown up on herself.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Douglas around the time of the incident that Harris then poured “scalding water” on the three-year-old. Then, Iesha Harris would deal the blow, as she slammed Harmoni’s head against the side of the bathtub.

Victim Impact Statements

During Harris’s sentencing hearing, Harmoni’s family delivered victim impact statements, directed toward Harris for the most part.

“I believe you’re going to suffer in jail. You’re not going to make it,” Shariria Cooper-Lovelady, Harmoni’s grandmother, said, as per Fox 2. “They’re gonna get you. They will.”

The heartbroken grandmother then said that “Only God can forgive you because I can’t forgive you right now.”

Harmoni’s grandfather, Daryl England, also delivered a powerful victim impact statement.

“You have no excuse and for her to even get two, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 years is unreal because I gotta live with my daughter and watch her live through this every day,” England said. “How do you even give her a chance to even come home?”

Finally, Paris England, Harmoni’s mother, also spoke during the sentencing hearing. Paris and Harris were close friends, with Paris telling Click on Detroit that she trusted Harris “wholeheartedly.”

“My baby was 3,” Paris said. “You was at her birthday party right before, right there next to me. You always been next to me. And for you to kill her, for what?”

Through her lawyer, Iesha Harris delivered a short statement, apologizing for her actions.

“I pray for peace and for healing for everyone’s heart,” Harris said. “Most of all, I pray for forgiveness for the pain that I have caused you. If I could rewind back today, I would. I took this plea in hopes of sparing the family the pain of the trial.”

The babysitter would then address Paris, asking, “Please find it in your heart to one day forgive me. I will forever be broken. I’m sorry.”

A GoFundMe was created by Paris England, saying that Harmoni had the “biggest smile you will ever see.”