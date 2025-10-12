Georgia Judge Accused Of Crashing His Mercedes-Benz In Strip Club Parking Lot While Drunk

A 48-year-old Georgia judge, Robert Guy Jr., is accused of drunk driving and crashing his Mercedes-Benz at a Florida strip club parking lot.

According to the Daily Mail, citing local authorities, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, October 7. Allegedly, Guy crashed his Mercedes-Benz into a Ford F-150 at the parking lot of Wacko’s Gentlemen’s Club, a strip joint in Jacksonville.

The judge is accused of attempting to leave the scene shortly after exiting his vehicle and speaking with the truck driver.

Responding deputies learned from a parking valet that Guy allegedly appeared to be “highly intoxicated.” He was escorted back inside the strip club. There, staff members took away his keys and cellphone before deputies arrived, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

An arrest report obtained by the outlet alleged that Guy attempted to “settle the damages” privately. He refused to exchange insurance information with the truck driver.

Deputies tried to confront Guy. However, they quickly noticed a strong alcohol odor, and the judge, confused, was slurring his speech, the report said. As per The Independent, he allegedly told the responding deputies that he couldn’t remember if he was driving. Additionally, he insisted he didn’t have his keys.

Unable to provide a coherent explanation, Robert Guy Jr. was charged with driving under the influence and DUI-property damage.

However, Guy allegedly then refused to submit himself to a breathalyzer test, resulting in an additional charge.

Investigation, Resignation

Robert Guy Jr. was released from jail after posting his $3,000 bond hours following his arrest. As per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he self-reported his arrest to the Judicial Qualifications Commission in Georgia. This government body is tasked with investigating allegations against judges, and has confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

The outlet reported that Guy resigned from his position as president of the Council of Superior Court Judges in Georgia.

As per The Independent, Guy was elected Superior Court Judge in 2016, presiding over five Georgia counties in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and completed his Juris Doctor at Mercer University, his online bio says.