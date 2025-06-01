Inmates Shown Smiling Shortly Before Beating Sex Offender To Death: Video

Two UK inmates have been convicted and sentenced in connection with the 2024 killing of a fellow inmate, serving time for sex offences. In recently released CCTV footage, Ashirie Smith, 19, and Thierry Robinson, 21, are seen smiling before entering Mahir Abdulrahman’s cell and beating him to death.

According to Leicestershire Police, the incident took place on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Authorities at the time arrived at a HMP Fosse Way cell where they found Abdulrahman unresponsive and in cardiac arrest at around 7:45 a.m. While waiting for emergency services, Abdulrahman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mahir Abdulrahman suffered multiple injuries, including a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), which was determined to be the cause of his death.

“The injuries suffered by Mahir Abdulrahman showed a serious, sustained attack had taken place which ultimately led to his death,” Detective Inspector Mark Parish said.

According to Cleveland Clinic, SAH is “bleeding in the area between your brain and the thin tissues that cover and protect it.” While it is caused by a ruptured brain aneurysm, it can also occur as a product of head trauma.

Less than a year later, Leicestershire Police released CCTV footage showing the moments before Abdulrahman was beaten to death.

The video shows Ashirie Smith and Thierry Robinson smiling and walking down an HMP Fosse Way hallway. Slowly, they walked to Abdulrahman’s cell and entered it. After 37 seconds, the pair emerged. They had delivered a fatal beating to Mahir Abdulrahman, who was then found by a prison officer.

During Smith’s and Robinson’s trial, it was revealed that Abdulrahman had received constant taunts from both men. The Sun reported that, one day before his death, the victim threw a hot kettle at the Smith and Robinson. He had been serving a 35-week sentence for sex offences at the time.

Ashirie Smith was found guilty of murder on Thursday, May 28, 2025. He was sentenced to 17 and a half years to life in prison. Thierry Robinson was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

“Any death in prison is a tragedy,” Serco Prison Director Wyn Jones said. “The murder of Mr Abdulrahman was a heinous act. My thoughts remain with his family and those affected by his untimely death.”

“Since the tragedy, our focus has been to bring those responsible to justice by working with the police to secure a conviction. I hope the verdicts will bring closure for his family.”