Georgia High School Student Dies After Collapsing While “TPing” Homes

A 17-year-old high school student from Georgia collapsed earlier this week and later died while he was midway through homecoming pranks. According to PEOPLE, this junior was identified as Hadden Kelly by Dodge County High School officials.

High School Junior Collapses And Dies While “TPing” Homes For Homecoming Prank

The school posted a memorial on Facebook on September 15 after his passing. “There are no words to express the sadness that our DCHS family feels for the loss of junior Hadden Kelly,” it said. “Please join us in prayer for his family, friends, and our DCHS Family. ‘Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.'”

WGXA reported that Kelly had died on Monday, per Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith. Kelly was Smith’s great-nephew, and he had been performing “homecoming activities” when he suddenly collapsed.

He wasn’t alone. His friend had witnessed this happen and found him unresponsive. First responders later pronounced him deceased at the scene. Currently, they have no idea why Kelly collapsed, but they should find out more after the autopsy.

WMGT clarified that Kelly was “TPing” homes with his friend “around 8:30 or 9 a.m.” after speaking with Smith. This is when you toss toilet paper across people’s yards, trees, and sometimes their roofs.

Smith described his great-nephew as an extroverted teen who had a ton of friends. “Hadden was an outgoing kid, and he never met a stranger,” said Smith.

The great-uncle also mentioned Kelly’s favorite pastime, which was playing golf. “He played every day,” said Smith, mentioning that Kelly worked at the Dodge County golf club. “I believe if that were something he wanted to do, he would have gone pro because he was that good.”

Many people who knew Kelly had lovely things to say in the Facebook comments of the school’s post. “Hadden Kelly is a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful child that will forever be loved and missed,” one person said.

Others prayed for the members of his family. “Our hearts are shattered for Jess, Beth, and Gray,” another wrote. “Praying fervently for comfort and peace that passes all understanding.”