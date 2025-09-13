Georgia Mother Killed By Ex In Custody Exchange Days After Being Cleared In Self-Defense Shooting: Police

A 41-year-old Georgia man, Hajir Talebzadeh, is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife, 41-year-old Melissa Cui Domingo, and her mother, Elizabeth, 74, at a Best Buy parking lot during a custody exchange. Days before her death, Melissa had been cleared of previously shooting Talebzadeh in self-defense.

As reported by The Augusta Press, citing the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting ocurred at an Augusta Best Buy parking lot off Walton Way Extension. Talebzadeh is accused of shooting Melissa and Elizabeth Cui Domingo in front of the couple’s 5-year-old during a custody exchange.

Both women were pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m., 35 minutes after the first 911 calls were placed.

Talebzadeh also suffered an unspecified injury during the incident and was transported to a local hospital. In an update by The Augusta Press, it was reported that Talebzadeh was charged with two counts of murder and one count of first-degree cruelty to children.

Previous Self-Defense Shooting

Tragically, this is the violent end to a relationship poisoned by abuse allegedly carried out by Hajir Talebzadeh. Less than a month before the shooting, Melissa was cleared for shooting Talebzadeh multiple times in 2021.

It was found that Melissa had lawfully acted in self-defense after suffering years of psychological, physical, and sexual abuse. She was also diagnosed with a multitude of mental health issues, including PTSD, Stockholm Syndrome, and panic disorder.

RCSO Chief Lewis Blanchard said that the shooting was domestic in its nature, as per WJBF. He added, “Our hearts go out to everyone impacted, especially the child who will now grow up without both parents.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help cover the women’s funeral and burial expenses. Funds raised will also help support Melissa’s surviving 5-year-old son, Michael. He is unharmed and now under the care of the Department of Family and Children Services.

“Melissa was a devoted mother, daughter, and sister to her two brothers, Tony and David,” the fundraiser said. “Our beloved Auntie Beth was a devoted mother, a loving grandmother, a cherished sister and aunt, and a loyal friend to many. She was a constant and comforting presence in all of our lives.”

“Her memory—along with Melissa’s—will forever live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved them.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.