fan-favorite-horror-show-returning-after-7-years-off-the-air

It’s alive! A fan-favorite horror show was just resurrected after seven years off the air… and it’s already a monster streaming hit.

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Ridley Scott’s horror anthology series, The Terror, has returned with its latest installment, The Terror: Devil in Silver. Executive produced by Scott, the new season premiered on AMC and AMC+ on May 7. Dan Stevens (The Guest) stars and also executive produces. This season follows the original 2018 series (titled The Terror) and 2019’s second season, Infamy.

According to Comic Book Resources, the horror anthology quickly climbed to the top of the streaming charts on AMC+ and Shudder. Days later, it continues to dominate, outperforming titles like the 2026 horror film Whistle, HBO’s beloved anthology Tales from the Crypt, and the classic I Am Legend.

Like previous installments, this season of the horror anthology tells a standalone story. The six-episode series brings back Ridley Scott as an executive producer and adds the writing talents of Chris Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire) and Victor LaValle (The Changeling), who also penned the novel that inspired it.

When working-class mover Pepper is wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital due to some bad luck and a worse temper, he finds himself in an institution filled with society’s forgotten people. There, he battles sketchy patients, doctors with dark secrets, and maybe even the Devil himself. To escape, Pepper must confront the evil entity feeding on the suffering within New Hyde’s walls. But in doing so, he might just discover the worst demons are the ones he carries inside.

Dan Stevens stars in this exclusive clip from #TheTerror: Devil in Silver.



The new horror series premieres May 7 on AMC+ and Shudder. pic.twitter.com/YpbMXxCeP4 — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) May 5, 2026

The series also stars Judith Light (The Punisher: One Last Kill), CCH Pounder(NCIS: New Orleans), and Stephen Root (Barry, King of the Hill).

‘The Terror: Devil in Silver’ Also Boasts an Impressive Rotten Tomatoes Score

The horror anthology has been scaring up killer reviews so far. Season 1 holds a Certified Fresh 94% approval score from critics and an 89% from audiences. Season 2, Infamy, scored a slightly lower but still Certified Fresh 80% from critics and 65% from audiences.

Meanwhile, the latest installment, The Terror: Devil in Silver, debuted with a perfect 100% from critics, which has since settled at a thrilling 95% based on 20 reviews.

The Terror: Devil in Silver unleashes new episodes every Thursday on AMC and AMC+.