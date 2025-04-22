George Clooney Claps Back At President Trump For Calling Him A ‘Fake Actor’

Months after President Trump called him a “fake actor,” George Clooney had some thoughts about the world leader’s comments.

While promoting his Broadway debut Good Night and Good Luck, Clooney spoke to CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King about the president.

“I don’t care,” Clooney said about Trump. “I’ve known Donald Trump for a long time. My job is not to please the President of the United States. My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity.”

He then stated, “I am well aware of the idea that people will not like that. People will criticize that. Elon Musk has weighed in [about me]. That is their right. It’s my right to say the other side.”

Donald Trump previously slammed George Clooney after he penned an op-ed for The New York Times urging former President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 Presidential Election race.

“So now, fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform at the time. “He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rates they both are.”

Shortly after President Trump posted the remarks, Clooney spoke about them during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Upon hearing Trump’s request for him to get out of politics, Clooney said, “I will if he does. That’s a trade-off I’d do.”

President Trump Calls Out George Clooney After He Defended the Free Press

George Clooney’s CBS Mornings interview also came just weeks after President Trump slammed the actor for defending the free press.

“He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the debate, dumped him like a dog,” President Trump said about Clooney. “Later, I assume, under orders from the Obama camp, I pushed all out for Kamala, only to soon realize that that was not going to work out [too] well.”

“When the other three estates fail, when the judiciary and the executive and the legislative branches fail us, the fourth estate has to succeed,” Clooney said during his interview. “Has to succeed, as 60 Minutes is here right now on our first day.”

Clooney also stated that these were “chilling times” for the media.