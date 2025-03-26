president-trump-slams-george-clooney-for-defending-free-press

President Donald Trump slammed George Clooney after the acting icon defended free press during his recent appearance on 60 Minutes.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump questioned why the “highly discredited” 60 Minutes would do a “total puff piece” on Clooney, whom he referred to as a “second-rate movie star” and “failed political pundit.”

“He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the debate, dumped him like a dog,” President Trump said about George Clooney. “Later, I assume, under orders from the Obama camp, I pushed all out for Kamala, only to soon realize that that was not going to work out [too] well.”

Trump then claimed that 60 Minutes “fraudulently inserted fake answers into” Kamala Harris’ “disastrous interview.”

The former Vice President’s interview aired just before Election Day 2024.

He then stated that the interview was the “most embarrassing and dishonest event in broadcast history.”

“And now George Clooney again?” President Trump continued. “His press agent should be making a fortune!!!”

What Did George Clooney Say That Made President Trump React on Social Media?

During his appearance on 60 Minutes, George Clooney discussed the show’s parallels to the current state of media.

“When the other three estates fail, when the judiciary and the executive and the legislative branches fail us, the fourth estate has to succeed,” Clooney explained. “Has to succeed, as 60 Minutes is here right now on our first day.”

George Clooney then stated that these were “chilling times” for the media. He referenced the recent settlement between ABC News and the Trump administration and the president’s lawsuit with CBS News.

“We’re seeing this idea of using government to scare or fine or use corporations to make journalists smaller,” Clooney further noted. “Governments don’t like the freedom of the press. They never have. And that goes for whether you are a conservative or a liberal or whatever side you’re on. They don’t like the press.”

The actor then said, “Journalism and telling truth to power has to be waged like war is waged. It doesn’t just happen accidentally. You know, it takes people saying, we’re gonna do these stories, and you’re gonna have to come after us. And that’s the way it is.”

Clooney also discussed his essay calling for President Biden to withdraw from the 2024 Presidential Election. He admitted that he doesn’t regret writing the piece.

“I was raised to tell the truth,” he said. “I had seen the president up close for this fundraiser, and I was surprised. And so I feel as if there was a lot of profiles in cowardice in my party through all of that. And I was not proud of that. And I also believed I had to tell the truth.”