‘General Hospital’ Star Sues ABC Following Firing After 25 Years

Ingo Rademacher was a star on General Hospital for nearly 25 years before getting dismissed last month over his refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Rademacher has decided to take ABC to court. Let’s learn more about this ugly break-up.

Decades Down The Drain

Jasper “Jax” Jacks debuted on General Hospital in 1996. Rademacher’s been credited in 1313 episodes since then, so he’s a mainstay among mainstays. The soap opera star also spent a few years on The Bold and the Beautiful for rival station CBS. His bread and butter his whole career has been soap operas.

That was until last month when ABC announced Rademacher was done. His refusal to comply with the network’s vaccine mandate directly led to his dismissal. His politics were not private, for he made multiple social media posts targeting the left in the name of religious freedom.

The straw that broke the camel’s back seemed to be an anti-trans meme he posted on Instagram. He directly apologized to his trans-costar Cassandra James for the post. Rademacher had turned into a liability for ABC, so the network showed him the door.

Going To Court

Rademacher is not taking his dismissal in the shin. He’s filed several lawsuits in the name of religious freedom. “I am entitled to a religious exemption against mandatory vaccination for COVID-19 on the basis of my deeply and sincerely held moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me,” Rademacher wrote in an email to Disney.

He feels that a lifesaving vaccination is “foreign to nature and experimental,” so he’s refused to get vaccinated. It’s not known if Rademacher has received vaccinations for, say, Measles or Small Pox or any of the other typically mandatory vaccinations. We also don’t know what religion he practices, but it’s worth noting the Pope himself has endorsed COVID-19 vaccination.

Targeting Others

Rademacher then goes on to attack a nameless president. His lawsuit states, “This should not be a political issue… there is no need for everybody to get the COVID-19 shot, even if the president demands it.” Joe Biden is not the President of ABC, James Goldston is, so perhaps this was a shot at Goldston. It probably wasn’t considering Rademacher’s politics, but who knows.

Getting vaccinated isn’t mandatory. Rademacher made his choice, and for that choice, he’s facing consequences. Only time will tell if anything comes of this lawsuit or if Rademacher will be able to find work after suing Disney.

