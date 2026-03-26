‘General Hospital’ Star and Wife Expecting Their 3rd Child Together

A General Hospital star and his wife announced they are expecting another child by sharing the big news over a meal of fast-food tacos on social media.

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Indeed, Nathan Dean (formerly Parsons), who plays the charismatic drifter Ethan Lovett on the long-running soap, kept it low-key while announcing that he and his wife, Kate Dean, are expecting their third child.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Dean shared a photo of himself and his wife holding a sonogram while enjoying some Taco Bell. “We didn’t want to be cheesy, but we think this next chapter is going to be a Baja Blast!” the General Hospital fan favorite wrote alongside the fun snapshot.

Not exactly playing it subtle, Dean sported a ball cap with “Dad” written on it, while his wife wore a T-shirt themed after the sitcom Friends, which read: “The One Where Everyone Finds Out I’m Pregnant.”

“I’m so lucky and blessed to have this wonderful woman in my life. She made me whole,” the actor continued in the heartfelt caption. “I can’t wait to see where this journey goes.”

The actor added the hastags #babydean,” “#from4to5,” “#babynumber3,” and “#tacobellcravings.

A big brother and sister will welcome the new baby. While Dean’s wife’s Instagram is private, her bio says she’s a “Happy mom to an adorable little boy and a beautiful little girl.”

‘General Hospital’ Fans React to Nathan Dean’s Big Baby News

Of course, General Hospital fans quickly shared their reactions to the news in the comment section.

“Huge congratulations to you both. How beautiful! You’re going to make an amazing father. So happy for you!” one fan gushed. “This post made my morning smile! Congratulations, buddy,” another fan added.

Meanwhile, at least a couple of fans related to the post on a visceral level.

“Congratulations!! My whole pregnancy, I craved Taco Bell. However, I love Taco Bell though…” one fan wrote. “Omgeeeee I love this!!!! I totally craved @tacobell my entire pregnancy!!!! CONGRATULATIONS to you both and your growing family,” another fan echoed.

It was recently confirmed that Dean would be returning to General Hospital as Ethan Lovett, the son of Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) and Luke Spencer (the late Anthony Geary). New episodes featuring the actor are set to air in the coming weeks.

Nathan Dean Parsons (Ethan) and Anthony Geary (Luke) in a scene from a 2010 episode of ‘General Hospital.’ (Photo by Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Nathan Dean first joined General Hospital on January 30, 2009, and appeared regularly until 2012. He later returned for the show’s 50th anniversary in 2013 and again in 2015 for Luke Spencer’s exit storyline—his most recent appearance before his upcoming return was in 2020.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu.