‘General Hospital’ Star Addresses Fears Is Leaving the Show

General Hospital fans rejoice. Actress Laura Wright isn’t going anywhere.

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The beloved soap opera actress, who has played character Carly Spencer since 2005, confirmed her continued presence in Port Charles on social media.

After Wright shared a picture of herself and actor Maurice Benard on X, a fan commented “Can I just say if you ever leave General Hospital as Carly I will stop watching the show. I honestly have loved you and think that you are the best person to play Carly.”

Wright responded, telling fans “I’m not going anywhere ❤️❤️ just signed a new contract !!! ✨✨”

Photo: Christine Bartolucci/ABC via Getty Images

Her fans simply couldn’t contain their excitement.

“Awesome. It’s so fun getting to see the full life of a character. Hope you stick around for many more years. I think Carly will be a hoot in her Tracy Quartermaine era❤️,” one fan wrote.

“I would’ve been devastated if you weren’t sticking around. you’ve truly made Carly your own after so many years ❤️,” another replied.

“Yes!!! 🙌 🙌 I was just thinking the other day how I love when you’re on and can’t imagine the show without you 🙌❤️”

“This is the best news. GH isn’t GH without you!”

“Amen!!!! ♥️♥️♥️ so happy to hear this!!! I’ve watched you since you were on Port Charles before you were Carly and GH wouldn’t be the same without you! ♥️”

Wright actually gave fans a hint about her return to the show in an August 2 Instagram post.

“Fresh color thanks to @andrea_peterman_ Ready to head back to Port Charles!!! Let the fun begin ✨✨✨,” she wrote, sharing a picture of her naturally curly hair.