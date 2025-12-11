gene-simmons-apologizes-for-remarks-he-made-about-kiss-bandmate-ace-frehley

Days after stating that “bad decisions” led to the death of his KISS bandmate Ace Frehley, Gene Simmons has walked back his comments.

The KISS frontman recently spoke to the New York Post about Frehley’s death, noting his late bandmate refused advice from others who cared about him.

“He refused [advice] from people that cared about him – including yours truly – to try to change his lifestyle,” Simmons explained. “In and out of bad decisions. Falling down the stairs — I’m not a doctor — doesn’t kill you.”

Pointing out that there may have been other issues, the rock legend also stated that the “saddest thing”is “you reap what you sow.”

Now Simmons has issued an apology about the remarks.

“On reflection, I was wrong for using the words I used,” Simmons stated in a post on X. “I humbly apologize. My hand to God i didn’t intended to hurt Ace or his legacy but upon rereading my words, I see how it hurt everyone.”

He then added, “Again, I apologize. I’ve always loved Ace. Always.”

Ace Frehley passed away in October after falling at his home and sustaining a head injury. His family issued a statement about his death.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken,” the late KISS bandmate’s family shared. “In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers, and intentions as he left this earth.”

Meanwhile, fans took to social media to show their support for Gene Simmons after he publicly apologized for his comments about Ace Frehley.

“Of course, you love Ace. People need to stop being so judgmental about every word,” one fan wrote.

A fellow fan further shared, “We know. I read it as caring frustration about a friend who was going down a path that would inevitably end up where it did.”

Along with fans, critics also shared their thoughts about the apology.

“Great. If you always loved him, stop taking every opportunity to grumble about him,” one critic wrote. “He’s gone. Forget the bad stuff. You’ll be happier.”

Another critic pointed out, “I met all the KISS members after a concert many years ago. I was a huge fan! Ace was truly kind and nice. You didn’t hurt his legacy. You hurt yours.”